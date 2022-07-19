Lambs see worst single-week slide in 2022

The factory-type lambs at Kilkenny Mart sold for up to €100 over.
Lambs see worst single-week slide in 2022

The 2022 season has been an expensive one for producers who have had to cope with the huge escalation on both feed and fertiliser prices. File picture

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 13:42
Martin Ryan

Lamb producers are experiencing the worst single-week slide in prices so far this year as the processors claim markets have been weakening in recent weeks.

Up to 40 cents/kg has been wiped off the quoted prices at the factories, where the base has dropped to 680 cents/kg at most of the plants with a sprinkle of 685-690 cents/kg going.

The reason given is that customers on the continent have begun to drop lamb off menus because it had become too expensive for diners.

While producers have had a good season in 2022 - at least up to June - the last four weeks have wiped much of the shine off the price, which is now back by around 100 cents/kg on early June prices.

It may be seasonal for some adjustment on the price for lamb in July, the 2022 season has been an expensive one for producers who have had to cope with the huge escalation on both feed and fertiliser prices.

While the full impact of the drop in price at the processors was not reflected at the live sales on Monday, there was a more modest drop of €2-€6/head at Kilkenny Mart where the entry was also back on recent weeks.

There was 430 head on offer, and a top price of €168 was recorded for a pen of five butcher's lambs weighing 60kg.

A lot of 10 weighing 52kg sold for €158, while a pen of eight weighing 51kg made €156 and a lot of 10 weighing 50kg fetched €159. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €100 over.

