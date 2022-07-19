Historic Down estate to host World Sheepdog Trials

Event will feature 240 competitors from over 30 countries and more than 50,000 spectators
Historic Down estate to host World Sheepdog Trials

At the launch of the 2023 World Sheepdog Trials are John McCullough, chairman of the local organising committee; current Irish national champion sheepdog handler Peter Morgan with his dog, Mosse; Isabel Branch, chief executive of the International Sheep Dog Society and venue host James Porter, co-owner of Gill Hall Estate. Picture: Stephen Hamilton, Press Eye

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 11:10

More than 50,000 spectators from around the world are expected to descend on a 500-acre historic agricultural estate in Co Down next year for the 2023 World Sheepdog Trials.

Gill Hall Estate in Dromore, Co Down, has been announced as the venue for the event next year.

It marks the first time for Northern Ireland to host the World Sheepdog Trials. The event takes place every three years and was previously hosted by the Republic of Ireland in 2005.

It will next take place from September 13-16, 2023, and feature 240 competitors from over 30 countries, all hoping to be named as 'top dog', with a world champion announced at the end of the four-day event.

Organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, the World Sheepdog Trials is the Olympics of the sheepdog world, taking place every three years.

In 2020, the world trials were postponed due to the pandemic, therefore, the reigning world champions from the 2017 event, which took place in Hoogwoud in the Netherlands, are Norwegian team, handler, Jaran Knive, and his sheepdog, Gin.

More in this section

First harvest of organic Irish spinach for McCormack's - and how it could help Ireland's carbon footprint First harvest of organic Irish spinach for McCormack's - and how it could help Ireland's carbon footprint
Farmer Checking Quality Of His Wheat Crop Plants. Legal advice: Can my tenant claim squatter's rights?
Woman farmer use Calculator checking stock and price hydroponics vegetables in market greenhouse, Organic farmer working technol The farmer's guide to the new Government Covid-19 loans
#Farming - Rural Life#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>Mr McConalogue told the Dáil that "significantly higher costs" will be a feature across all sectors in 2022.</p>

Farmers ‘paying too much on income tax and USC’

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices