Historic Down estate to host World Sheepdog Trials

More than 50,000 spectators from around the world are expected to descend on a 500-acre historic agricultural estate in Co Down next year for the 2023 World Sheepdog Trials.
Gill Hall Estate in Dromore, Co Down, has been announced as the venue for the event next year.
It marks the first time for Northern Ireland to host the World Sheepdog Trials. The event takes place every three years and was previously hosted by the Republic of Ireland in 2005.
It will next take place from September 13-16, 2023, and feature 240 competitors from over 30 countries, all hoping to be named as 'top dog', with a world champion announced at the end of the four-day event.
Organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, the World Sheepdog Trials is the Olympics of the sheepdog world, taking place every three years.
In 2020, the world trials were postponed due to the pandemic, therefore, the reigning world champions from the 2017 event, which took place in Hoogwoud in the Netherlands, are Norwegian team, handler, Jaran Knive, and his sheepdog, Gin.