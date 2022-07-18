Glanbia Co-op pays out €6.5m dividend to shareholders

Glanbia Co-op has paid out a €6.5m dividend to shareholders.

At the Co-op's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 25 May, a Share Interest payment of 17.3 cents per share was approved for 2022.

The 2022 payment is 5% higher than the previous year.

John Murphy, chairman, Glanbia Co-op said: “Our Co-op share interest (dividend) payment has increased by 73% since 2017."

“Total share interest of €45.8m or €1.26 per share has been paid in that period," he continued.

Mr Murphy stated that the Board is very conscious of the importance of a progressive dividend policy to Co-op Members.

Glanbia Co-op Chief Executive Jim Bergin said that work is progressing on the completion of the previously announced spin-out of 12 million Glanbia plc shares to Co-op Members.

The co-op also stated that €96m was paid to milk suppliers approximately 10 days early under its new twice-monthly milk payment model.

Glanbia Co-op said that approximately 50% of the payment owed to suppliers for June milk was transferred into farmer suppliers’ bank accounts in the last few days.

On Monday, 25 July, the remaining balance due to milk suppliers for June milk will be paid.

To enable a smooth transition to the new process, all milk suppliers are advised to check their banking arrangements.