Farmers ‘paying too much on income tax and USC’

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin told Minister McConalogue the cost of doing business for farmers has “spiralled out of control” in recent months, “making life very difficult" for them, their families, and the wider farming communities.

Speaking in the Dáil, he claimed part of the issue was that taxes and social security were too high for farmers to maintain cash flow amid the current input cost crisis.

Mr Griffin asked the Minister for Agriculture to engage with the Department of Finance to “address what is needed” for the agriculture sector.

Mr Griffin said he welcomes the fodder, pig, tillage, and horticulture interventions in recent weeks.

“However, the Government must consider every possible assistance for farmers in those areas we can control, such as taxes of which the Government is in charge, and in areas such as energy by examining whether more can be done on green diesel engines, or even looking at areas such as motor tax to see if more can be done to help our farmers,” Mr Griffin said.

“Every possible Government charge that is applied to farmers makes it more expensive for them to do business and affects their bottom line.

“I ask the minister to focus on these issues in the budget and look at everything to try to bring down the cost of doing business for farmers.

“I encourage him to also look at the bigger picture with regard to income tax and the Universal Social Charge.”

Mr Griffin said that taxation has a “major effect on our farming families”.

“The people who work hard on our farms all over the country, in every pocket and every size of farm, deserve a break,” he added.

“They are paying too much on income tax and USC.

“I encourage the minister to engage with the Department of Finance to address what is needed for the agriculture sector but also to look at wider taxation issues.

“It will make a massive difference to our farmers in this very difficult time when they are paying much more to produce what they have been doing all along.”

Significantly higher costs

Mr McConalogue told the Dáil that “significantly higher costs” will be a feature across all sectors in 2022.

The “escalating costs” farmers face “will be very much to the forefront of our minds” for McConalogue’s department ahead of this autumn’s budget, he said.

Following a “strong year” for farm incomes last year, Mr McConalogue said that “Teagasc has forecast that a decline in 2022 is now highly likely, given output price increases will fail to offset the increase in production costs”.

“Farmers are normal citizens with the same normal everyday pressures on their families that every other family has outside of their daily working lives,” Mr McConalogue added.

“Obviously, there are particular pressures in terms of their work life and cost pressures, on which the Government is supporting them with as best it can.”