Russian wheat sent lower by new crop and rouble weakness

Sanctions-hit Russia cut grain export taxes sharply this month
The Ukrainian flag on a pole in the middle of a land of wheat, in Kyiv. Picture: AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 13:24
David Goodman

Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, a weaker rouble and lower export tax, analysts said on Monday.

Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain export taxes sharply on July 1 to support shipments in the July-June marketing season.

Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $17 to $358 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said.

Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices for supply in July and August were at $365-$370 a tonne compared to $375-$385 a week ago.

Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 250,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports.

Wheat prices in the domestic market rose on higher demand from exporters, Sovecon said.

Some foreign traders started to conduct additional checks of farmers, probably to avoid buying any grain from Ukraine, it added.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since February 24. Moscow denies this.

According to data from Sovecon, Russian sunflower seeds saw prices fall by 1,425 rbls over the last week, down from 25,900 rbls a tonne last week.

Domestic sunflower oil also fell by 1,000 rbls, from 74,000 rbls per tonne while domestic soybeans dropped 975 rbls from 35,125 rbls a tonne.

  • Reuters

