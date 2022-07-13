54-acre farm near Kanturk presents rare opportunity

Aside from the land, there is the added attraction of a charming house, which may be purchased separately
Although it hasn’t been farmed to its full potential for a number of years, it’s in good heart and will benefit from improvement works with the next owner, according to auctioneers Liam Mullins.

Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 08:24
Conor Power

Located 2km outside of the vibrant north Cork market town of Kanturk, a 54-acre farm is new to the market with Mallow-based auctioneers Liam Mullins & Associates.

According to Liam, the farm enjoys good road frontage and is all under permanent pasture. Although it hasn’t been farmed to its full potential for a number of years, it’s in good heart and will benefit from improvement works with the next owner.

“It’s the kind of land that would benefit from some attention,” says Liam.

Aside from the land, there is the added attraction of a charming house, which may be purchased separately, should demand from the market dictate so.

“If someone is interested in the house, then we can sell the yard and outbuildings along with it on two or three acres,” says Liam, who says that there has been good interest in all aspects of the property.

The house is in need of complete renovation and modernisation but, Liam says, it has a lot of character. The stone-faced home offers 244m2 of living space, with a slate roof and timber windows. 

Accommodation includes three reception rooms, a kitchen and a utility room on the ground floor. On the first floor, there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and two toilets. To the rear of the house, there is a courtyard with a number of assorted outbuildings and sheds, with a small lodge to the side.

The price guide for the land is €8,000/acre, representing a good opportunity, while the house and outbuildings on a couple of acres is guiding at €175,000-€180,000.

Farming
