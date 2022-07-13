Lamb prices dip 10c/kg as Eid al-Adha trade comes to end

There is an easier trade for the lambs at the factories this week as the trade enters the post Eid al-Adha celebrations market.

The factory quotes have been reduced by 10 cents/kg across the country to a general base of 720 cents/kg, with some of the factories showing less interest in supplies and deciding to hold off on quoting until they assess the markets.

The end of the Islamic festival celebrations usually leads to a lull in the trade for the lambs, coinciding with the beginning of the holiday period on the continent and a change in consumer purchasing.

While the processors' requirements have eased, they are still interested in supplies and producers report that they are paying 730-750 cents/kg for the lambs for this week.

It all adds up to the trade being over its peak on prices for 2022, the second consecutive year of strong returns for producers, which has instilled an increase in confidence forward to replace the bad memories of previous poor seasons.

The home trade has also slipped, and the prices paid by butchers at Kilkenny Mart on Monday were back by €2-€4/head to peak at €108 over, while the tops of the factory-type lambs sold for up to €115 over, which is very unusual.

Butcher's lambs peaked at €166 for a lot of six weighing 54 kgs. A pen of 14 weighing 52kg sold for €160, a pen of 27 weighing 48kg made €158, and a pen of ten at 51kg sold for €157.

There was a top price of €152 paid for a pen of factory-type lambs, which weighed 45kg.