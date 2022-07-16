Fixed-price aid not my remit, minister says

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has ruled out the possibility of Government aid for dairy farmers tied into below-market value fixed-price schemes.
When asked by Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy about his proposals to support dairy farmers in fixed milk-price contracts bearing the financial burden of increased input costs, Mr McConalogue said it was “not within the remit” of his role to intervene in commercial arrangements between suppliers and purchasers.
He said his department continued to closely monitor the market situation for dairy and other agri-food commodities.
In response to the parliamentary question, Mr McConalogue said: “I am aware that the unprecedented increase in input costs is creating particular difficulties for dairy farmers who have a significant share of their milk supply locked into fixed-price contracts.
“I am pleased to see the recent move from some of the dairy co-ops, who have responded by increasing the price paid to farmers on existing fixed milk-price contracts with an additional supplementary payment in response to increasing production costs.
“I am also aware that contractual arrangements will exist at other points of the supply chain.”
With base prices of over 50c/L being paid out for June milk supplies, there is a considerable gap for many farmers with milk tied into fixed contracts receiving prices as low as 30c/L.
This week, Lakeland Dairies said it had increased its milk price by 3c/L to pay 55.1c/L for June milk.
Kerry Group was the first processor to announce its June milk price this week, at a base price of 53.5c/L.