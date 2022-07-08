New counselling centre picked as Tullamore Show charity

A new community-based mental service has been selected as this year’s Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show chosen charity.

Each year Tullamore Show invites applications for the much sought-after Charity Spot stand at the show, with Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) picked for this year.

The centre was opened in January 2020 by James O'Connor, who was named Offaly Person of the year in 2021 and AXA Community Hero in 2020.

A spokesperson for Tullamore Show said: “This year more than ever our mental health is being tested with all that is going on in our country and around the world, with the covid pandemic, wars, and rise in cost of living - the list goes on and on.

“Care of our mental health is so important and vital. Mental health is something that affects us all at some stage during our lives and at ACT their team of qualified, professional Counsellors and Psychotherapists offer a supportive environment where clients can talk about their issues and problems in a safe, confidential space without fear of judgement.”

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show takes place at Butterfields Estate, Blueball on Sunday, August 14.