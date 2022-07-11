Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Monday, July 11 - Sunday, July 17

Dairy

• Milk ureas are very low where insufficient protein is being fed. Low protein grass due to lower fertiliser use/utilisation is very common. Low protein concentrates are also contributing to this where grass is not ideal.

Sucklers

• Autumn calvers due for drying off or may already be dry - keep an eye on Mastitis.

Youngstock

• Summer always brings challenges for weaned calves as they get used to grazing for their first season. Keep supplementing with concentrates to optimise growth, supply minerals and complement available grass.

• If weaning has occurred in the suckler herd, watch for individual weanlings that may be stressed. Consider if calves are eating the meal being allocated, grazing properly and look out for any stock panting or leaving the group for long periods or lying down for long spells.

Finishers

• Watch that cattle on heavy feeding to get the final finish are not getting digestive upsets. Look for loose dungs, cud balls, drooling of saliva and lameness and make sure to provide a good fibre source, such as straw, to promote cudding.

• Check water troughs regularly as clean water will encourage more consistent intake patterns.