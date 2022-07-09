Brian Reidy: Harvest options for an uncertain market

Importing inferior fillers cannot be the future of our livestock concentrate production systems going forward, writes independent nutritionist Brian Reidy
Native Irish grain is the most versatile high-energy feed that farmers can grow or buy, writes Brian Reidy.

Costs will need to be closely monitored this winter if profits are to be realised in all beef and dairy systems. 

Silage quality will be variable around the country as always, so higher or lower levels of concentrates will be needed, depending on this to achieve required performance targets. 

Either way, the concentrate fraction of all diets will be far higher than last winter. That's on top of the silage being fed also costing significantly more.

I know I say this every year and I will continue to say it — grain off the combine is always value regardless of what it is priced at as it will only go up in price from the minute it leaves the field. 

Native Irish grain is the most versatile high-energy feed that farmers can grow or buy. Traditionally, grain was dried or stored on air at moistures of 18% or lower.

Savings

New technologies regarding the additive type, processing methods and storage options have left native grain as the most cost-competitive concentrate feed source available for all classes of livestock. 

Dairy and beef farmers that store their own grain or purchase grain in whatever form from neighbouring cereal farmers can make significant savings (between €80 and €100/tonne) in their winter concentrate costs.

A moderate level of cooperation between farmers has seen some amounts of grain traded, particularly at harvest time. 

The opportunity for the livestock farmer to secure their winter energy supply at a lower cost from the cereal farmer has great merit, but we really need to see more of this. The finances can easily be arranged if a solid proposal is submitted showing the cost savings that will be achieved.

The grain price projections for this harvest are significantly higher than over recent years and when you add to this the high cost of fuel for the traditional drying, storage and rolling will force the livestock farmer to look at the more cost-effective options. 

All imported alternative energy and protein feed sources are significantly higher than last year, which will result in much higher concentrate costs this coming feeding season.

With all grain-processing options, seek expert advice when considering which one is best for you and your livestock this winter. This applies to feed value, ease of storage, operator safety and reliability of the process.

Over the next few weeks, this column will discuss grain-processing options and the costs involved, along with the savings to be made and the best ways to feed these quality feeds to optimise animal performance at best value.

With environmental and cost constraints now and into the future, we all need to look at ways of feeding more locally produced concentrate feeds to our stock.

Importing inferior fillers cannot be the future of our livestock concentrate production systems going forward.

