Aurivo Co-op announces €2m Fodder Support Fund

Aurivo Co-op has announced a €2m Fodder Support Fund for farmers.

This fund aims to support farmers to grow more fodder for the coming winter through increased second-cut silage yields and the proper finishing and presentation of cattle and lambs.

This aims to ensure returns are maximised when they sell their animals, the co-op said.

The fund will be implemented on a phased basis through a number of targeted initiatives.

This fund is in addition to the ongoing fodder security campaign that Aurivo commenced in April, to highlight the need to secure an adequate supply of fodder on-farm for the winter.

Importance of well-presented cattle

Stephen Hannon, general manager of Aurivo Marts, stressed the importance of having cattle well-presented at sales.

“When it comes to selling weanlings for example, it is vital to maximise weight for age," Mr Hannon said.

"A heavier weanling will make more than a lighter weanling of similar quality.

"Offering good quality grass, targeted meal feeding, appropriate dosing strategies and proper weaning of calves is vital to ensure weanlings are healthy and not stressed.

"It’s important to take these steps to ensure your weanlings are well presented to attract greater buying interest and improve the sales value of the animals.

"Similarly, store lambs that are better developed and heavier will attract more interest in the ring."

Aurivo Co-op said it has been actively engaging with farmers on the importance of securing sufficient fodder for winter in the last number of months.

Chairman Raymond Barlow said the announced fund is a "further support to the ongoing fodder security campaign and aims to reduce input costs and maximise the return for our farmers to help ensure their future sustainability”.

Monitoring the situation

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said recently that the National Fodder and Food Security Committee, which was established in March, continues to monitor the situation and issues arising for feed, fodder and fertiliser, and providing advice to farmers.

The latest support measure the Department of Agriculture has put in place for farmers to deal with the impact of the war in Ukraine on input prices is the €56m Fodder Support Scheme.

This scheme aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers, to grow more fodder — silage and/or hay — for the coming winter/spring.

The payment rate will be up to €100 per eligible hectare, on up to a maximum of 10 hectares.

Payments are expected to begin issuing to cleared cases in late November.

"This scheme, by helping to grow and conserve more fodder, will also help those farmers who purchase all their requirements by increasing the availability of fodder," Mr McConalogue added.

In addition, in March, a €12m Tillage Incentive Scheme was launched to encourage the growing of tillage crops, as part of the department's targeted intervention package.

At the time, a multi-species sward initiative and a red clover silage measure were also announced, to promote environmentally sustainable methods of farming, and thereby reduce nitrogen fertiliser usage, while maintaining forage yield.