Establishment of 'wool hub' recommended in long-awaited feasibility report

The long-awaited wool feasibility study has made a number of recommendations made to add value to the product from farm to yarn.

Wool, a highly commoditised product, has seen a decline in the selling price over recent decades; meaning that the wool value is “minimal as percentage of typical income from the sale of related lamb meat”, the new report said.

The €100,000 study, carried out by a consortium led by The Agile Executive, identifies one of the most urgent actions needed as the establishment of an all-island ‘Irish grown’ wool council.

This council would be an industry-led steering group to champion an Irish-grown wool brand.

Responding to this, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett called on stakeholders and industry “to come together" to form a council.

Following the formation of a wool council, Ms Hackett said that the department will provide financial assistance of €30,000 towards the initial set-up costs.

Wool hub

Another recommendation made in the report for the development of a wool sector in Ireland is the creation of a wool hub where various academic researchers and commercial entities can collaborate on research projects; and incorporate an independent wool testing facility to set standards and substantiate all promotion claims made about Irish grown wool products; along with developing a system of traceability for wool that is sent abroad for scouring and further processing.

Interviews carried out for this study showed that wool is being presented in a “very poor state” to merchants and buyers, with some reporting up to 10% being unsaleable.

“This is not an unexpected outcome of the long-term low prices that have been received by farmers where they pay over €2 to have a sheep shorn and only get paid [in some cases] 5c/kg for Scotch Mountain Wool and 20c/kg for lowland wool."

Part of the solution to this identified in the report is to provide a programme of education and training on wool handling organised by established local wool co-ops; to create an apprenticeship in wool handling and grading; and a change in classification of wool away from category 3 animal by-product status, which could help perceptions of the value of the wool.

Wool is a sustainable, organic, renewable natural material that can be used in a wide range of products such as textiles, fertilisers, insulation, and packaging.

Wool's undoubtable qualities

The report said that new markets are of interest that can use “wool’s undoubtable qualities”, such as insulation, where the “circularity, sustainability and natural credentials should earn a premium in the large market for retrofitting homes”.

“If this could all be achieved without the material leaving the island then that will save on transporting a low-density product,” the report reads.

“At the low-end of the market, the opportunity from compost and horticulture requires further investigation – as a new market, but also as the potential solution for the low-quality fibres, which will allow the proportion of better wool grades to rise and bring with it the value of the Irish wool going into processing.”

Pat Byrne of The Agile Executive told the Irish Examiner that he feels the study will make a positive contribution to informing the policy roadmap for wool.

“In terms of moving on from wool as a waste by-product of lamb production, definitely everyone we spoke to saw the future," he said.

“Particularly looking at the lifestyle trends, we believe the future is green, the future should be wool-based products, not synthetic.”

Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association added that the establishment of a wool council and the proposed development of an Irish wool brand are “hugely positives steps”.