National Park status for The Gearagh discussed

Should the Government move to award National Park status to The Gearagh, a wetland of international importance near Macroom, Co Cork?

Cork North-West Fianna Fail TD Aindreas Moynihan asked Minister of State Malcolm Noonan in the Dail last week for his considerations on the matter.

Minister Noonan replied that the site is privately owned and has not been considered for National Park status.

The 558-hectare Special Conservation Area is regarded as the last surviving full oak alluvial forest in western Europe. It has international protection and is a nature reserve under the Irish Wildlife Act.

Minister Noonan said the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage does not own or manage any part of this Special Area of Conservation. It is owned largely by the ESB.

ESB International carried out a management plan scoping exercise in 2016/2017. The National Parks and Wildlife Service took part in the stakeholder group that contributed to the report that was produced as a result of that exercise.

Habitats Directive

Under the Habitats Directive, Ireland is obliged to report to the EU on the conservation status of all habitats and species of European Community interest.

Monitoring of SACs is carried out by the NPWS on a cyclical basis. The most recent report was submitted to the EU in 2019.

The priority habitat “Alluvial forests with Alder and Ash” is one of the qualifying interests of the Gearagh SAC and a monitoring site for it is located within the SAC.

It was most recently surveyed during the 2017-2018 monitoring period, when the area, structure. functions and future prospects of the habitat in the SAC were all assessed as favourable.

This is in contrast with the national conservation status of the Alluvial forests’ habitat in Ireland, which is considered to be bad, and deteriorating.

Gearagh SAC is also listed for the habitat “Rivers with muddy banks.” Results of a 2018 botanical survey were also made available to the NPWS by the ESB. The habitat was assessed as favourable.

Minister Noonan said the NPWS continues to engage with the ESB on the monitoring of the site. The positive findings from scientific surveys are indicators of a good management regime.