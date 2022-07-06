Beef prices tighten for fourth week in a row as quotes are issued to suppliers

The skies have darkened over the beef sector this week as gloomy clouds rolled in from a few different directions to take some of the shine off the trade for the finished cattle going into the factories.

The downturn in the quoted prices for stock by the processors continued for the fourth consecutive week as quotes were issued to suppliers on Monday, taking another slice off the prices.

The base for steers was cut back to 490 cents/kg almost uniformly across the country, which added to the reductions over recent weeks has clipped at least €150/head off the typical 350 kg carcass at the factories.

The base price on offer for heifers has been reduced to 500 cents/kg and return on a good quality R-grade cow has dropped to a maximum of 480 cents/kg.

The young bulls have eased in line with the steer price to par or marginally above the steer price for this week, while numbers being killed remain light at less than 2,500 head/week.

The aggregate of reduction over the past month is beginning to put pressure on the margin for finishers who bought in very costly forward stores throughout the spring months.

The challenge now for suppliers is to decide on holding back on supplies to put some pressure on the processors to halt the slide or move before any further slippage is inflicted. That is a balancing exercise to be considered.

There is a regular pattern to the beef trade that usually has more alignment to the calendar than the markets. It rarely changes. Come July, and more cattle off grass become available to the processors, they turn their mind to reducing their quote, because the pressure to get supply eases.

Over recent days, a few more clouds have darkened the sky over the cattle finishers, which are dulling the ground. Bord Bia has revised upwards by 30,000 head, their estimate on supply for the year and a very prominent luxury five-star hotel has taken steak off the menu because it was rated too expensive for their clientele.

Revising their estimate of cattle supply for 2022, Bord Bia now reckons that the additional supply over 2021, available to the processors, will come to around 110,000 head. The earlier Bord Bia estimate was for around 80,000 head.

Finishers were taking some comfort from the earlier forecast on supply likely to have little impact for the remainder of the year with the kill to the end of June showing that the intake was up by 88,471 head.

Looking at the supply for last week, the weekly increase over 2021 has eased to around 1,000 head and the supply of both the steers and heifers has slipped slightly below last year.

The kill last week came to 32,076 head which was made up of 11,497 steers, 8,743 heifers, 8,470 cows and 2,834 young bulls.