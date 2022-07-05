When should breeding season end?

On many beef spring calving herds, the aim is to target calving dates around turnout dates to try and match the grass growth and demand. The number of calving pens also determines how many cows can calve at the same time.

With the breeding season well under way in spring calving suckler herds, many farmers are considering when to remove the stock bull.

Gain up to €230 extra per calf

The stock bull will need to be removed by July 15, 2022, to ensure no calves are born in May next year.

But what difference will this make for your farm?

Late-calving cows contribute to an increased workload as they may have to be either housed for longer prior to calving or if turned out to grass will have to be monitored closely to reduce them becoming too fat or having calving difficulties.

Depending on your farming system, where will these calves fit in? When weaned next autumn, these calves will only be five months old or younger.

These lighter calves will have a bigger weaning check, with a much higher risk of developing pneumonia etc. They may have to be housed in a separate group from other weanlings to avoid bullying and impacting performance overwinter.

If these calves are being sold, they will be lighter and obtain a reduced price compared to their older comrades.

For example, there could easily be a 90-100kg difference in weight between calves born in Mid-February in comparison to those born in Mid-May.

Assuming an average price of €2.30/kg and a birth weight 40kg and 1.1kg ADG to weaning, this could be a difference of between €207 and €230 per calf.

Next steps

Depending on winter fodder reserves this year, there is an option to scan cows four weeks after taking out the bull to identify empty cows.

Then decisions can be made to manage these cows so they can be culled before winter.

BDGP requirements

For anyone who has continued participation in the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP I) for 2022 or those that entered BDGP II in 2017, hopefully, you will have met the requirements below by June 30.

The stock bull requirement stayed the same, therefore, applicants who are currently using a bull needed to ensure he is genotyped four or five-star on the Terminal or Replacement Index and was on the farm for June 30.

If using a stock bull, at least one stock bull on the holding on June 30 must have been a genotyped four or five-star bull, on either the Terminal or Replacement Index (on a within or across breed basis) at the time of purchase.

If renting in bulls for breeding, you must use bulls that are four or five stars on either the Terminal or Replacement Index (on a within or across breed basis).

It is important to note that you must also inform the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) that you leased a bull.

All movements of bulls for breeding between holdings must be notified to the Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) system and comply with animal health and movement legislation, specifically, these bulls must have cleared a pre-movement test for TB and BVD.

If using artificial insemination, at least 80% of the AI used must be from four or five-star bulls on either the Terminal or Replacement Index (on a within or across-breed basis).

If you use both a bull and AI you must meet the requirements of both.

Switching from a stock bull to AI

If you used a stock bull in 2021 and are using AI this spring, to avoid a penalty you need to notify the DAFM Beefschemes@agriculture.gov.ie as they will see no stock bull on June 30 and no AI-born progeny.

If in doubt, contact your adviser.