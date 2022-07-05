Only New Zealand will benefit from "painful" trade deal

Only New Zealand can benefit from the comprehensive trade agreement with the EU, on which political agreement was announced last week, says the Farm Europe group of experts drawn from governmental and institutional organisations, companies, universities, media, business and trade organisations.

Farm Europe pointed out that New Zealand tariffs are either zero or very low, therefore, the EU can already export to New Zealand free of customs duties, and will hardly increase its exports on foot of a trade deal.

The EU already had a positive trade balance with New Zealand, mostly due to exports of EU industrial goods.

But New Zealand has free trade deals with China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, therefore the EU cannot expect significant trade advantages from the new deal.

In agriculture, only a few EU products face a tariff (of only 5%) going into New Zealand.

On the other hand, the EU’s tariffs on agricultural imports are much higher. But New Zealand exporters already had market access to the EU for 75,000 tonnes of butter and 11,000t of cheese, and the trade deal political agreement now offers additional access for 15,000t of butter, 25,000t of cheese, and 15,000t of milk powder.

Most of New Zealand's existing exports to the EU are agriculture products (which account for 80% of the total exports of the country). New Zealand is a large and competitive agricultural exporter. In 2021, it exported €28 billion of dairy, eggs, meat, fruits and nuts, wine, and other agricultural products.

Only New Zealand can benefit, in the agriculture sector in particular, concluded the Farm Europe experts, who include the EU Commission’s Former Deputy Agriculture Director General, João Pacheco.

"The inevitable result of the FTA [free trade agreement] would be more New Zealand exports of dairy, meats, wine, fruits, and so on, and no further EU gains in the New Zealand market."

However, the EU Commission said the trade agreement with New Zealand creates new opportunities for European farmers and food producers, because it removes all tariffs on EU agri-food exports while protecting "sensitive" EU agricultural products by limiting imports of zero or low tariff New Zealand goods.

That is the case for several dairy products, beef and sheep meat, ethanol and sweetcorn from New Zealand. Therefore, New Zealand exports will not put at risk the EU market through unlimited imports in sensitive sectors, said the Commission.

For example, beef imports at zero or lower tariffs will be only 0.15% of EU consumption.

The zero or lower tariff quotas negotiated for butter, cheeses and milk powder from New Zealand represent 0.71%, 0.27%, and 1.3% of EU consumption, respectively.

Representing EU farmers and co-operatives, Copa and Cogeca have recognised the high consumer protection standards in New Zealand, and the effort made by the European Commission to protect GIs (geographical indications that protect the names of unique EU products) and EU production standards.

But Copa and Cogeca expressed major concern about the cumulative impact of concessions granted by the EU to New Zealand.

Copa-Cogeca Secretary-General Pekka Pesonen said: “We acknowledge the commitments that both the EU and New Zealand have agreed upon with regards to incorporating the principles of the Paris agreement and sustainability in international trade. However, we know that for key sectors such as dairy, sheep and beef production, this agreement is painful.

"Therefore, we call for a proper management and monitoring of tariff-rate quotas on imports of agricultural products, to avoid market failure.”

The EU will allow a tariff-rate quota of 10,000 tonnes of beef imports at a reduced duty of 7.5%, phased in over seven years from entry into force of the trade agreement. It is limited to high-quality grass-feed beef.

The EU proposes a tariff-rate quota of 38,000 tonnes of duty-free sheepmeat from New Zealand, over seven years.

The EU will allow a tariff-rate quota of 25,000 tonnes of duty-free cheese over seven years. At the same time, the EU would scrap the €170.60 per tonne tariff for two existing quotas totalling 6,031t of cheese.

Access through tariff-rate quotas will also be granted for high protein whey (zero duty on 3,500t phased in over seven years), sweetcorn (800t at zero duty); and ethanol (4000t at zero duty).

A tariff-rate quota of 15,000 tonnes of milk powders will incur a 20% MFN (most-favoured-nation) duty.

New Zealand currently has access to a quota of 47,177 t of butter at a tariff of 38%. For 21,000t of this, the tariff will gradually be reduced to 5%. The EU will also allow imports within the limit of the new tariff rate quota of 15,000t with the same gradually reduced duty.

The EU Commission expects bilateral trade to grow as much as 30% thanks to the deal, with EU annual exports potentially growing by €4.5 billion. EU investment in New Zealand could grow by 80%.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said: “This new agreement between the EU and New Zealand comes at an important geopolitical moment. Democracies like ours work together and deliver for people.”

Once the agreement is adopted by the EU Council, it can go to the European Parliament for consent. If New Zealand also ratifies it, the agreement can then enter into force.