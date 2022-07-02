Top Gun: Maverick isn't a patch on The Field

I went to see Tom Cruise in Ballincollig on Sunday evening.

Not personally, you understand. For he is a world-famous actor, and I'm nothing more than a world-class farmer.

It was a movie called 'Top Gun: Maverick' that had me in Ballincollig and Tom Cruise was the star of the show.

With the silage cut, the four bulls squeezed and that frustrating hole in the boundary ditch repaired, to some degree, I felt I deserved the break.

Top Gun: Maverick, sounded like the ideal film for a busy farmer like me.

Any film that mentions a bag of milk replacer in the title cannot be bad, I figured - well more the fool me.

My missus wisely recommended I go for a jar or three before the film began. "To settle you down for the ride," says she.

And how, glad I was to be fortified with stout, for the film was so bad, 'twould turn you to drink, if it wasn't already in your system.

My dear reader, it was absolute tripe. Two and a half hours of my life that I will never get back.

Not wanting to spoil the plot for any movie buffs, but to my horror, I quickly discovered that Top Gun: Maverick isn't about milk replacer at all!

The Maverick in the titles refers to the man himself and not the lifesaving substitute for cow's milk.

Anyhow, I hadn't been to the movies since the days when Richard Harris lighted up the silver screen as 'The Bull McCabe' and, hoping that Top Gun: Maverick was also from the pen of the great John B. Keane or some other literary genius, I settled into my seat.

The movie began at 6:30pm and by seven I was adamant that we should go home.

My missus had other ideas, however, and cajoled me into staying with promises of a few more pints once the ordeal was over.

She was anxious to stay you see, for I suspect she likes Mr Cruise almost as much as she likes Mr Lehane.

Tom Cruise is now sixty, the very same age that Richard Harris was when he played the mighty Bull.

And while Harris brought passion, gravitas and a big stick to The Field, Tom Cruise brings nothing to this film only a grin and a bare chest.

The film was all about yanks in planes and bare chests.

Not one of them was interested in a plot of land down in Kerry.

The biggest problem they had was in figuring out who was Top Gun.

According to my missus, Tom Cruise won hands down. Or shirt down, for that matter.

"He's no match for the Bull McCabe," says I to my missus, with my arms folded as the saga roared on to a conclusion.

In the finish, Cruise saves the day by blowing up everything in sight, but without cattle running over a cliff or a grand old fellow like Richard Harris scolding the incoming tide, I felt it lacked a punch.

Top Gun: Maverick might sound like the ideal blockbuster film this summer, but trust me 'tis a long ways from The Field.