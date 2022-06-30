High attendance at Embrace FARM’s annual ecumenical remembrance service

High attendance at Embrace FARM’s annual ecumenical remembrance service

Embrace FARM remembrance service. Picture: Alf Harvey

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 19:32
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Grieving families gathered to remember 255 persons lost to accidents and traumas on farms at the Embrace FARM annual remembrance service.

The ninth annual service took place on Sunday at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Embrace FARM, the support network helping farm families grieving the loss of a loved one or those injured in accidents and traumas on farms on the island of Ireland, welcomed families in-person to the annual service for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Speaking at the opening address of the service, Embrace FARM co-founder Brian Rohan said:

“The recent years have been difficult for those of us grieving the loss of a loved one with the isolation of the pandemic adding to the journey.

“This year we will again remember all those who have been affected by trauma from every corner of our island.

“Today hopefully plays a part in your healing.”

Embrace FARM will have the remembrance service available to view on its website.

In 2021, there were nine fatal farm accidents in the Republic of Ireland, according to figures from the Health and Safety Authority.

<p>Kverneland's FastBale system pictured at the factory in Ravenna, Italy</p>

The agri invention that couples Italian design with Irish practicality

