Derogation limits to fall over rising nitrate levels in waterways

Co-ops have warned that rising waterway nitrate levels will result in derogation limits being lowered for farmers.

Current measures will be reviewed next year, and within catchments where water quality is found to have deteriorated further, the derogation limit could be reduced below 250g per hectare, from 2024 on.

This will increase the nitrates squeeze, on top of newly introduced measures like banding and technical table changes.

Kerry Agribusiness has highlighted the example of one of their suppliers, James O'Connor, farming at Ballytigue, Co Limerick, beside a stream tributary of the River Maigue.

The Maigue is just one of the catchments in the South-West where nitrates in water are on an upward trend, according to the latest Environmental Protection Agency figures.

Mr O'Connor avails of the nitrate derogation, farming at 230kg of nitrates per hectare. But the new banding in January, 2023, will push the organic nitrogen per cow up from 89kg to 92kg, increasing the O'Connor farm organic nitrogen from 230kg to 240kg per hectare, at the current stocking rate.

For cows producing 4,500 to 6,500 litres (Band 2), 92kg is the new excretion rate; it is 80kg for Band 2 cows of under 4,500 litres; and 106kg for Band 3 cows producing over 6,500 litres.

Kerry Agribusiness sustainability adviser Terry O'Mahony has been working with Mr O'Connor to reduce chemical nitrogen usage on the farm, and in 2022, a reduction of 20% is being achieved. Another 10% reduction is planned in the medium term. Chemical N has been replaced by the farm's slurry, which has six units per 1,000 gallons.

Mr O'Connor is also going for lime application, low-emission slurry spreading, and improving soil fertility in general, to further reduce the farm's environmental footprint.

For all farmers, working together to improve water quality is necessary in order to maintain the nitrates derogation beyond 2025.

Improving water quality and waterways linked to farms is an essential step in being able to defend and protect the reputation of farmers as custodians of the land.

Improving water quality is also necessary to maintain Ireland's green image for food production and sustainable agriculture.

Nearly 20 years after the adoption of the EU's Water Framework Directive, only 41% of European rivers have a "high" or "good" status. While Ireland is in a better situation (53% of rivers in satisfactory ecological health), the status of waterbodies here is deteriorating (surface water quality declined 4.4% since 2015).

Farmers countrywide are being urged to avail of the free and confidential ASSAP (Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme) advisory service to help improve water quality.

The ASSAP focus is on water quality in the country's 190 priority catchments or "areas for action" where the status of the water is at risk from a range of pressures.

19 priority areas in Cork

There are 19 of these priority areas in Co Cork, where ASSAP works closely with farmers to address agricultural pressures.

Where such pressures are identified, farmers can avail of a free farm visit from an ASSAP adviser.

The farmer and adviser will agree on where to focus improvements or actions on the farm, such as improved nutrient management, with more targeted use of slurry and fertiliser; land management to reduce nutrient losses in critical source areas; and better farmyard management and practices.

The practical advice will be designed to ‘break the pathway’ and prevent nutrients from entering water. Examples of such measures include riparian margins along streams, fencing to stop cattle access to streams, more suitable siting of troughs and feeders, improved use of fertilisers and slurries, better yard management etc.

For an ASSAP assessment, farmers can contact their co-op's milk advisers.

In the Teagasc Cork East region, there are eight active priority areas for action where farm assessments are ongoing. They are the Owentaraglin, Allow, Upper Deel, Farahy, Ogeen, Awbeg, Martin and Upper Funshion catchments.

Teagasc in Cork East also deal with MCPA issues as they arise.

In the Teagasc Cork West region, there are 11 priority areas for action for the targeted campaign to improve water quality. These catchments are the Caha (near Dunmanway); Glaun, near Schull; Rosscarbery; Clonakilty; Kilkerrin Lake; Lough Fadda/Ownagappul; Keel Foherish; Adrigole; Bandon Esturary; Carrigadrohid; and Lough Allua.

The ASSAP advisory service is free in these areas.