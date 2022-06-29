Downturn in factory lamb prices

Downturn in factory lamb prices

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 13:19
Martin Ryan

The lamb trade has taken a sharp downturn at the factories for this week, where the prices have seen the heaviest-cut year to date.

Processors have reduced their quotes for the lambs by 40-60 cents/kg, blaming a drop-off in demand for lamb at retail level and suggesting that the customers are reducing their spending on lamb.

The factory quotes are ranging 730-740 cents/kg for the lambs, plus the usual bonus payment for quality to be added.

Some sources are claiming that the reduction is a ploy by the processors to get the price back ahead of the Muslim celebrations, which commence in little over a week and are usually relied upon each year to give the lamb trade a boost.

However, suppliers are reporting that the factories are still interested in getting good numbers of lambs for this week and are paying up to 750cents/kg for them.

Most of the live sales at the marts are reporting larger entries for the sales this week and with the price trend at the factories being reflected in the trade, with the lambs down by €4 to €6/head.

There was 450 head on offer at Corrin Mart on Monday, where the top price paid for butchers' lambs was €180 for a pen of seven weighing 53kg. A lot of 12 weighing 50kg sold for €179. A pen of eight weighing 52kg made €176 and a pen of 10 weighing 58kg sold for €174. The factory agents paid up to €115 over for the lambs.

There was 500 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart, where butchers paid up to €118 over for the lambs. There was a top price of €175 paid for a pen of five butchers' lambs weighing 59kg.

A lot of four weighing 54kg sold for €165 and a lot of 23 weighing 51kg sold for €163. The factory-type lots sold for up to €109 over.

