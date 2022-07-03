22-acre farm in Coachford already attracting offers

22-acre farm in Coachford already attracting offers

Aerial view of the 22-acre land parcel in Coachford, Co Cork. It is marked in red. Lot 1 is the entirety.

Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 07:00
Conor Power

On the edge of the town of Coachford in mid-Cork, a 22-acre parcel of land has just come on the market with Cork City agents Irish & European. The farm is accessible and its location gives it potential for development.

"It's very much new to the market," says selling agent Trevor McCarthy, of Irish & European's Cork office. "There's been some good interest in it already, however. I suppose, what's really interesting about this holding is that it can be sold in separate lots, which will suit a lot of different people."

The property is presented in five lots: Lot 1 is the entire 22-acre holding; Lot 2 is 4.6 acres with road access; Lot 3 is 10.3 acres with road access; Lot 4 is 3.9 acres; Lot 5 is a 3.13-acre holding that is within the development boundary, offering clear potential.

The land is under permanent pasture adjoining the R618 Macroom road. According to the selling agent, each lot is level, fertile, and in good heart; well-managed and farmed to a high standard.

Coachford is 25km west of Cork City and 14km east of Macroom town, a very accessible position, both from the point of view of an outside farm and as a commutable location.

Some of the land in the 22-acre farm for sale at Knockanowen, Coachford, Co Cork.
Some of the land in the 22-acre farm for sale at Knockanowen, Coachford, Co Cork.

"Overall, it’s a nice tidy holding," says Mr McCarthy, who also says that there has already been an offer on one of the lots, with interest on all lots.

As for the lot that falls within the development boundary, the interest will be more focused on what one can build on it rather than what one can grow on it: "Because you're within the development boundary," Mr McCarthy says, "you obviously have potential for low-intensity development, because the treatment plant and services have been upgraded in Coachford recently, so it can take a lot more development than what's there at the moment."

The overall price is €560,000 (€25,000/acre), a strong price, mainly as a result of the value of Lot 5. It is broken down as follows: Lot 2, €65,000; Lot 3, €150,000; Lot 4, €45,000; Lot 5, €300,000.

