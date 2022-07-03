22-acre farm in Coachford already attracting offers

On the edge of the town of Coachford in mid-Cork, a 22-acre parcel of land has just come on the market with Cork City agents Irish & European. The farm is accessible and its location gives it potential for development.

"It's very much new to the market," says selling agent Trevor McCarthy, of Irish & European's Cork office. "There's been some good interest in it already, however. I suppose, what's really interesting about this holding is that it can be sold in separate lots, which will suit a lot of different people."