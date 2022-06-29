'Attacking commercial farming with punitive climate measures will affect food supply'

Environmental policies "will have to be adjusted" to take account of the "increasingly precarious situation" around food security, the ICMSA said.

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 08:00

Environmental policies "will have to be adjusted" to take account of the "increasingly precarious situation" around food security and supply, an Irish farm organisation has said.

Speaking from Brussels, where he headed up a delegation lobbying Irish MEPs, Pat McCormack, president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association, said politicians had a renewed awareness that it is not enough to introduce or consider the kind of curbs on farming and food production envisaged in climate legislation without also examining the impacts on food supply.

"No one disputes the need for progress on emissions," Mr McCormack said. 

"But we urge everyone to pause for a minute and begin to 'join the dots' on where these really punitive restrictions are going to leave us, in terms of food production and feeding our populations. 

"It's just not realistic to imagine that attacking commercial farming will not have a profound effect on food production in volumes, and then in terms of price to consumers."

Mr McCormack added that "we are moving towards a new realisation that there will have to be a parity of consideration given to the complex issues around food supply and security", in order to avoid "crippling food inflation or, even more alarmingly, outright food shortages".

Ireland's spending on agriculture to more than double the EU Average

