'Attacking commercial farming with punitive climate measures will affect food supply'

Environmental policies "will have to be adjusted" to take account of the "increasingly precarious situation" around food security and supply, an Irish farm organisation has said.

Speaking from Brussels, where he headed up a delegation lobbying Irish MEPs, Pat McCormack, president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association, said politicians had a renewed awareness that it is not enough to introduce or consider the kind of curbs on farming and food production envisaged in climate legislation without also examining the impacts on food supply.