Ireland's spending on agriculture to more than double the EU Average

Ireland will have the EU's highest public spending per inhabitant on food and agriculture and rural development if the CAP strategic plan it submitted to Brussels is accepted.

The plan's more than €2,000 per inhabitant compares to an EU average of €688 per inhabitant. The Netherlands proposes the lowest funding intensity, followed by Malta.

Ireland's over €2,000 per inhabitant is followed by Lithuania and Hungary's €1,500 per inhabitant, according to the analysis of strategic plans by the Thünen Institute of Rural Studies in Germany. The analysis reveals the different member states' priorities.

For example, funding proposed for the environment (resource protection) in Ireland and the Netherlands is the highest across the EU, at about 33% in both countries. It is exceeded in both countries only by funding for farm income measures, which is about 40% in the Netherlands, and about 55% in Ireland.

Only the proposed plans from Denmark, France and Poland exceed Ireland's share of funding for income. Malta, at 31%, and Hungary at 41% propose the lowest shares of funds to support farm income.

As measured by the share of public funds, most proposed CAP interventions are dedicated to the agricultural sector. Around 93% of the funds would flow directly or indirectly to farms.

According to the Thünen Institute analysis, Ireland, Luxembourg and Belgium provide CAP support almost exclusively in the agricultural sector (as distinct from forestry, rural business development, infrastructure etc).

LEADER scheme

Although the LEADER scheme has played a central role in rural development policy at European level since the 1990s, its low priority in Ireland is revealed by the Thünen Institute, which suggests that Ireland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Portugal and Luxembourg would not use any funds at all for this funding strategy if it were not for the obligation to offer LEADER, and fund it with at least 5% of EAFRD funds in pillar two of the CAP.

In contrast, member states such as Germany, Spain and Estonia, rely heavily on LEADER.

Overall, in the plans submitted for the 2023-27 CAP, LEADER gets a slight increase in importance in terms of its share of pillar two funds, compared with the 2014–2020 funding period. LEADER funding ranges from just over 2% of planned pillar two public spending in Hungary to nearly 14% in Germany. It is about 4.5% in Ireland.

There are small spending shares proposed in Ireland for farmer co-operation, training, and advisory services (the Netherlands has the highest total share under these headings, at about 6%).

Ireland also has relatively small allocations for rural development (largest in Malta, Bulgaria, Finland, Denmark, Estonia); generational change (which ranges from 1% in Portugal to 6% in Greece); organic farming (largest in Austria, Lithuania, and Luxembourg); and animal welfare (largest in Italy, Sweden, and Slovakia).

Denmark, France, Malta and the Netherlands will not address animal welfare through EU interventions.

One of the major changes proposed in the CAP next year is that at least 4% of agricultural land must be devoted to non-productive areas or features, as a condition to receive EU farm income aid payments. Exemptions are possible, for example, if the arable area is less than 10 hectares, or agricultural area is more than 75% permanent pasture, or more than 75% of arable land is for forage, fallow land, or legumes. However, Ireland is alone in not allowing any exemption from the proposed 4%.

Competitiveness

Hungary plans to use 27% of public funds to strengthen the competitiveness and position of agriculture in the value chain. This is the highest value in all the strategic plans. Denmark, Ireland, Germany and Finland use the least funds in this target area in relative terms, at between 1% and 5%.

The percentage of funding for strengthening the competitiveness and position of agriculture in the value chain is the smallest in Ireland, of the 28 CAP plans. In relative terms, “rural development” accounts for the largest share in Malta, at 29% of public funds, followed by Bulgaria, at 13% and Finland, at 8%.

This target area is least important in Denmark, at only 1%, and in Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, at 2% each.

CRISS

The Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), to redistribute CAP income support from larger farms to smaller farms, is mandatory in the new CAP, at 10% or more of the direct payments ceiling. It averages 10.4%, in member states' plans. At Ireland's proposed 10%, it will be worth €118 million per year. However, Estonia, Lithuania and Slovenia plan to use significantly less than 10%, availing of permission to use alternative instruments “provided that they demonstrate in their CAP strategic plans that they sufficiently respond to the need for redistribution of income support”.

France and Italy have chosen to considerably expand funding for risk management, such as crop insurance.

From 2023, all member states have to spend at least 25% of direct payment funds on eco-schemes, at least 35% of pillar two funds on specific environment and climate-related objectives, at least 3% of direct payment funds on generational renewal, and at least 5% of pillar two funds for LEADER.

The strategic plans examined by the Thünen Institute are still subject to changes until final approval is given by the European Commission, The Thünen Institute concluded the CAP is becoming greener, while rural development remains a niche topic, but there are clear differences between member states.

Despite common objectives and funding rules, the CAP thus remains largely shaped by Member States.