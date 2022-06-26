Grass deficit: Why it might be time to strip

We were lucky enough to get a heavy shower of rain at the weekend, but little and often is the real friend of any Irish farmer.

With weather over the next few weeks uncertain, careful planning and monitoring will be critical for maintaining yields.

Dealing with a grass deficit in the Dairy herd One thing is for sure, if you allow dramatic drops in milk yield at the moment, you won’t be getting that milk back for the rest of the year.

Let’s look at a quick example: If a 100-cow herd drops three litres per cow due to not getting enough energy from the supplied feed. What are the possible consequences?

We are now in the first week of July, so most cows have between 140 and 150 days left of their lactation.

That equates to 42,000 to 45,000 litres less supplied from that farm.

Yes, that milk is not produced for free, but when grass growth and quality recovers, if the cows are still milking well then they can produce it predominantly from grass.

The question is: Can you afford to let your cows drop off this early in their lactation, with milk making in excess of 50 cent per litre right now coupled with the prospect of it continuing to rise strongly for the rest of 2022?

So how are herds dealing practically with the grass deficit?

Increasing concentrates

The most common strategy is to feed up to 6kg of concentrates in the parlour and bridge any remaining deficit with silage while remaining out day and night.

This silage can be fed once per day in the morning or evening. The morning is best where possible. Some are feeding this in the paddock by day where all cows will have access.

Many yards don’t have enough head space for a morning snack where all cows would need to eat at the same time.

If you are feeding 6kg in the parlour, where possible, feed the bigger proportion of this in the morning. More extreme measures may be required if we hit deficits of moisture and grass as in 2018.

Bring cows in

Housing cows by day and supplying anything between 50 and 70% of total Dry Matter required indoors can also help.

In the warm weather, cows are happier indoors by day and grazing by night. If cows are in by day in winter accommodation they will have access to several water troughs as opposed to the typical one trough per paddock.

This will keep them hydrated, cooler and encourage better appetite to maintain milk yields.

Buffer feeding

The forage supplied in this scenario is varying from maize silage, whole crop, straw, bale silage, brewers' grains, distillers' grains, hay, previous years pit silages, 2022 first-cut silage and zero-grazing of either outside heifer blocks or grass intended for 2022 second cut silage.

While all of these options will do the job of supplementing the remaining supplies of grazed grass on farm, some will need to be managed more carefully than others.

Maize silage, whole crop, brewers' and distillers' clamps must be well managed with the current ambient temperatures so that they do not heat.

These materials when heating can easily form moulds and toxins which can cause digestive upsets and scours. All are excellent energy sources and will complement the scarce grass very well.

For recently made bale silage, it is important that it has fermented properly before it's fed. Acid loading during the fermentation process can again induce digestive upsets and scouring.

Silages in both pit and bale form made more than three weeks are much more stable and a better option where possible.

Zero-grazing

Where zero-grazing is bridging the grazing deficit, a few things need to be considered.

Grass mowed in the afternoon will have higher sugar and dry matter content so will be more valuable to the cow per kg of fresh weight consumed.

If zero-grazing grass is fertilised for second-cut silage, consider what is its nitrogen content is like. Will you be supplying a very high nitrogen grass which could be detrimental to animal performance?

Excesses of protein in grass has to be processed before being excreted, this will use up energy.

Those who have milk urea data from their milk collection can monitor this to make sure that excessive levels are not being supplied. High blood urea has been associated with embryo death. The best option is to get grass tested for nitrogen before feeding it if you are in any doubt.

Low covers of leafy grass will have very little fibre content and could potentially run through cows inducing acidosis if not complemented with a bit of fibre. Straw, hay or dry bale silage will do this effectively.

Strip grazing

Some are strip grazing second-cut silage ground if close to the grazing platform. However, the same grass quality concerns apply as above with zero-grazing.

Is it a better option to make your second-cut silage and in the meantime continue to fill the grass deficit with silages already in stock. Advanced crops of second-cut silage are not growing much these days and many will cut them soon or already have done.

Farmers are reporting that crops are melting away with the heat and lack of moisture. Once we do get rain these fields will grow rapidly and a good third cut can hopefully be saved to help replenish stocks.