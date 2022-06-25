'If 55% of Gardaí or teachers were over 55, it would be a major crisis'

Ireland's farmers are getting older are there are not enough incentives for younger people to get into agriculture
The need to facilitate farmers retiring and transferring land is one of those issues to be dealt with.

Sat, 25 Jun, 2022 - 07:00
Ray Ryan

MORE young people must be urged to into agriculture and food production, the Senate was told last week after Teagasc published regional reviews for each of its 12 advisory regions.

The data shows that the average age of farmers in Cork is 55 but that the highest is in Mayo at 59. It is 57 in Kerry-Limerick, 58 in Sligo-Leitrim, 56 in Waterford-Kilkenny, 58 in Roscommon-Longford, and 56 in both Sligo-Kilkenny and Tipperary.

In the Laois, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Dublin region, the figures are startling with only 20% of farmers are now under 45 years with 33% over 55.

Female farm holders are around 13% in most regions, ranging from 11% in the Westmeath-Offaly—Cavan- Monaghan region to 16% in Mayo.

Senator Malcolm Byrne said the average age of a farmer in Wexford, Wicklow and Carlow is now 56.6 years.

“This is slightly younger than the national average, but it points to the continuing challenge of the ageing profile of those within our farm communities.

“I have raised on a number of occasions in this House the question of incentives for young farmers and the need to encourage more people into agriculture and food production. I hope we have a full debate with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine on this issue.

“If it was any other sector of society or the economy where we had such a problem with an ageing population, it would be much more to the fore,” he said, urging the Upper House to engage with Macra na Feirme, which has done much work on the issue.

Senator Lisa Chambers, Deputy Leader, said while the average age of farmers in Wexford, Wicklow and Carlow is below the national average, it is still a mature age.

She said Senator Byrne had referred to a significant problem in getting young people into farming for various reasons, many of them have to do with access to farmland.

“The need to facilitate farmers retiring and transferring land is one of those issues to be dealt with. We will request that debate with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“It will likely be in the autumn session because we are in the last four weeks and we have a lot of business in terms of Bills to pass,” she said.

Senator Byrne also raised the age profile of farmers in the Upper House last year when he noted that over 55% are aged over 55, with only 5% under 35.

He said the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council found that 71% of farmers it had surveyed had not yet identified a successor. And one-third believed the farm they are working is no longer viable.

“Let us put that into context by looking at the careers or professions with similar numbers. Taking the public service, for example, if 55% of Gardaí or teachers were over 55 and only 5% aged under 35, it would be a major crisis.

For any other business, or indeed the civil or public service, that kind of age disparity would represent a major crisis. We are now facing a significant crisis. It requires radical measures to address it,” he said.

