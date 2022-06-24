Control zone declared in England as case of foot-and-mouth suspected

A temporary control zone has been declared in England due to a suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said in a statement that following suspicion of vesicular disease in pigs, and as a precaution to prevent the spread of disease, a 10km temporary control zone has been declared around a premise near Feltwell, Kings Lynn and West Norfolk, Norfolk.

"The premises remains under restriction pending the outcome of official tests," the statement said.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said this suspected case is a concern.

IFA animal health chairman TJ Maher said it is hoped that the disease is not confirmed, and that further information to clarify the situation is expected over the course of the day.

"It’s critical the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and his officials are in close contact with their counterparts in Northern Ireland should a case be confirmed," Mr Maher said.

"We must have an all-island approach to keeping the disease off the island," he added.

Last outbreak in GB in 2007

Foot-and-mouth disease affects cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, and pigs. However, it does not affect humans.

The last outbreak in Great Britain was in 2007.

The disease is a notifiable animal disease there and, if it is suspected, it must be reported immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline.

No one can move any susceptible animal in or out of a temporary control zone, except where the movement is through the zone without stopping, or is necessary to complete a journey started before the creation of the zone.

These measures are in force since 10pm on Thursday, June 23, and will remain in force until the declaration is withdrawn or amended by further declaration.

Highly infectious

The disease is highly infectious, and animals can catch the virus through direct contact with an infected animal, the department said.

The disease can also pass indirectly through equipment, vehicles, people, clothes, mud, bedding, and any other item that has been in contact with infected animals.

The virus is present in the fluid of the blisters that animals develop. It can also be found in their saliva, urine, dung, milk and exhaled air before signs of the disease appear.

According to Defra, pigs rarely develop mouth blisters as a result of foot-and-mouth disease, with lameness being the main sign of the disease.

Signs of the disease in pigs include sudden lameness, which may spread quickly among the herd; loudly squealing from pain; tendency to lie down and unwillingness to move; and reluctance to feed.

Sometimes blisters do appear on the upper hedge of the hoof where the skin and horn meet, snout, and tongue.

People can help prevent the disease by being familiar with the clinical signs so that it can be reported immediately if suspected, and by practising strict biosecurity on their premises.

If a suspicion of foot-and-mouth disease is reported, Animal and Plant Health Agency vets will investigate.

If the disease is confirmed, the outbreak will be controlled in line with the contingency plan for exotic notifiable diseases and the foot-and-mouth disease control strategy for Great Britain.