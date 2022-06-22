EU Commission proposes cutting pesticides by half by 2030

A study by the group Pesticide Action Network Europe last month said the contamination of fruit and vegetables produced in the EU with the most toxic pesticides has substantially increased over the past decade
EU Commission proposes cutting pesticides by half by 2030

A bee arrives at a sunflower under blue sky in Gelsenkirchen, Germany (Martin Meissner/AP)

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 14:36
Samuel Petrequin, Associated Press

The European Union’s executive arm has proposed setting legally binding targets to reduce the use of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030 and a ban on all pesticide use in areas such public parks, playgrounds and schools.

A study by the group Pesticide Action Network Europe last month said the contamination of fruit and vegetables produced in the EU with the most toxic pesticides has substantially increased over the past decade.

To facilitate the transition from chemical pesticides to alternative methods, farmers would be able to use EU funds to cover the cost of the new requirements for five years, the European Commission said.

When we restore nature, we allow it to continue providing clean air, water, and food, and we enable it to shield us from the worst of the climate crisis

The commission also wants to introduce a law aimed at repairing environmental damage by 2050.

“The aim is to cover at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 with nature restoration measures, and eventually extend these to all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050,” the commission said.

The proposed measure includes plans to stop the decline of pollinators by 2030 and then increase their populations.

In recent years, there’s been an alarming drop in bee populations, which has stoked fears of an ensuing impact on crop production.

According to recent figures released by the European Parliament, about 84% of crop species and 78% of wildflowers across the EU depend to some extent on pollination, and almost 15 billion euros (£12.9 billion) of the bloc’s annual agricultural output “is directly attributed to insect pollinators”.

The commission’s proposals need to be endorsed by EU politicians and member countries.

“When we restore nature, we allow it to continue providing clean air, water, and food, and we enable it to shield us from the worst of the climate crisis,” said commission vice president Frans Timmermans, who oversees the European Green Deal. “Reducing pesticide use likewise helps nature recover, and protects the humans who work with these chemicals.”

More in this section

Cork Summer Show: Hereford heifer with plenty of show pedigree picked as inaugural Breeders’ Choice Cork Summer Show: Hereford heifer with plenty of show pedigree picked as inaugural Breeders’ Choice
Cork Summer Show: A classic win for the Murphy family Cork Summer Show: A classic win for the Murphy family
€300,000 in funding announced for agri-food tourism projects €300,000 in funding announced for agri-food tourism projects
pesticidesPlace: International
<p>The new national agri-environment scheme will be known as the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).</p>

Further details of new agri-environment scheme announced

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices