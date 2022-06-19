Cork Summer Show: A classic win for the Murphy family

All in a day’s work for Ballyelan Shottle Dellia on her first day out of the season
Cork Summer Show: A classic win for the Murphy family

Breeder Noel Murphy and family, from Ballinhassig, Co Cork with Ballyelan Shottle Dellia.

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 13:00
Rachel Martin

It’s not just wines that get better with age. Of a certain vintage, the weekend’s Cork Summer Show dairy champion will be notching up an impressive 11 years on her birthday in October.

A showring veteran featuring in numerous championships over the years, it was all in a day’s work for Ballyelan Shottle Dellia on her first day out of the season.

Judge, Lisduff man Victor O’Sullivan, explained he was impressed by the productive track record of his champion, who was homebred as an embryo from Ballyelan Pronto Dellia.

“She is a tremendously bred animal from the full-proven Dellia family. They had the advantage in terms of conformation, pedigree, genetics and production.

“For a mature cow, she has everything you like to see in the breed; she has strength, she has depth, she has a great set of legs and feet and a really quality udder,” he told the Irish Examiner.

However, despite her youthful looks, breeder Noel Murphy, from Ballinhassig, Co Cork, insisted she’s a working girl, not treated any differently from the rest of the 140-strong Holstein Friesian herd.

The herd averages 8,500 litres per cow per year and 620kg of milk solids with around 85% calving in the spring.

Breeder Noel Murphy has a 140-strong Holstein Friesian herd.
Breeder Noel Murphy has a 140-strong Holstein Friesian herd.

With six lactations completed, and 95,000 litres behind her, he’s hoping Dellia will hit the landmark lifetime achievement of 100 tonnes of milk later this year.

“Three years ago, she was the oldest cow in the showring then, but you wouldn’t think it,” Mr Murphy said.

“She hasn’t aged at all in those three years,” he joked. “She’s really one in a million.

“She only got pulled out from the field two days ago. She’s a character of the cow – she’d prefer to be running with the herd and is first into the parlour every morning.

“She is a special one, and the boys [Micheál (10) and Cathal (8)] really love her and love helping me get her ready for the shows,” he said.

“Having her and working with her has really given them an interest in the herd and an interest in dairy breeding.

But she’s not the oldest in the herd, with a handful of pen mates aged around 13 and 14.

When breeding for the next generation, Mr Murphy says he prioritises looking for a balanced animal.

“A cow that ticks all the boxes with milk fat, protein and fertility,” he said.

More results to follow, pictures and Cork Summer Show coverage in Thursday’s Farming Examiner.

More in this section

€100m agri assist loan fund announced  €100m agri assist loan fund announced 
Brian Reidy: Growth is coming under extreme pressure as rain falls short Brian Reidy: Growth is coming under extreme pressure as rain falls short
Chesterton windmilll Closing date extended for €2.8m Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme
#Farming - Dairy
<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue with Val O’Kelly of Subh Fraoc Bán and Ross Adamson of Adamson’s Bar, Clones, at the launch today. Picture: Rory Geary.</p>

€300,000 in funding announced for agri-food tourism projects

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices