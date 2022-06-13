Hundreds attend National Milk Quality champ's farm

Almost 400 dairy farmers travelled the length and breadth of Ireland to the McCarthy family in Kilmallock, Co Limerick, on Wednesday to hear how the family achieves top-quality milk production from their herd of 170 Holstein-Friesian cows.

In September, Michael, Mary Ita and Alex McCarthy were named the 2021 National Winners of the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. The family also won the category award for Environmental Infrastructure the same year.