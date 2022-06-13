Hundreds attend National Milk Quality champ's farm

Almost 400 dairy farmers travelled the length and breadth of Ireland to the McCarthy family in Kilmallock, Co Limerick, on Wednesday to hear how the family achieves top-quality milk production from their herd of 170 Holstein-Friesian cows.
In September, Michael, Mary Ita and Alex McCarthy were named the 2021 National Winners of the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. The family also won the category award for Environmental Infrastructure the same year.
The event this week was organised by Teagasc, with the support of Kerry Agribusiness, the National Dairy council and Ornua. It celebrates excellence within Irish dairy farming, highlighted annually the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.
The farm walk included a review of the McCarthy family farm's performance, including how the family are producing high-quality milk with low Somatic Cell Count and Total Bacteria Count.
The herd has been bred from high-EBI sires, with the focus on achieving higher volumes of milk solids, improved fertility, and a maintenance sub-index of around €10. The farm uses several energy-saving devices such as a gas water heating system, a variable-speed milk pump, a plate cooler with a solenoid switch to control water usage, and LED lighting throughout the dairy and cattle housing.
Other discussions focused on establishing and managing high-performance clover swards, selective dry cow therapy and how to make better decisions with milk recording as well as carbon-efficient milk from pasture-based dairy systems.
More in next week's.