Hundreds attend National Milk Quality champ's farm

Hundreds attend National Milk Quality champ's farm

Pictured at an open day on the farm of 2021 national winners of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards are Joe Patton, Teagasc Head of Dairy, hosts Michael, Mary Ita & Alex McCarthy, Kilmurry, Feenagh, Co Limerick, Zoe Kavanagh, CEO National Dairy Council & Pat Murphy, Kerry Agribusiness. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 13:50
Rachel Martin

Almost 400 dairy farmers travelled the length and breadth of Ireland to the McCarthy family in Kilmallock, Co Limerick, on Wednesday to hear how the family achieves top-quality milk production from their herd of 170 Holstein-Friesian cows.

In September, Michael, Mary Ita and Alex McCarthy were named the 2021 National Winners of the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. The family also won the category award for Environmental Infrastructure the same year.

The event this week was organised by Teagasc, with the support of Kerry Agribusiness, the National Dairy council and Ornua. It celebrates excellence within Irish dairy farming, highlighted annually the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The farm walk included a review of the McCarthy family farm's performance, including how the family are producing high-quality milk with low Somatic Cell Count and Total Bacteria Count.

The herd has been bred from high-EBI sires, with the focus on achieving higher volumes of milk solids, improved fertility, and a maintenance sub-index of around €10. The farm uses several energy-saving devices such as a gas water heating system, a variable-speed milk pump, a plate cooler with a solenoid switch to control water usage, and LED lighting throughout the dairy and cattle housing.

Other discussions focused on establishing and managing high-performance clover swards, selective dry cow therapy and how to make better decisions with milk recording as well as carbon-efficient milk from pasture-based dairy systems.

More in next week's Farming Examiner.

More in this section

Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president Irish Co-operative Organisation Society elects new president
CSO: Fertiliser prices up by over 170% as agricultural prices skyrocket CSO: Fertiliser prices up by over 170% as agricultural prices skyrocket
Ecological pigs and piglets at the domestic farm Applications open for €13m pig sector support scheme
#Farming - Munster#Farming - Dairy#Farming - AgTech
<p>Dairy farms recorded the highest level of income, at a record €97,250 on average.</p>

Average farm incomes increase by 26% in 2021

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices