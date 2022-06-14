Average farm incomes increase by 26% in 2021

The average farm income rose to €34,300 in 2021, up 26% from the previous year, according to figures released by Teagasc today.

The increase in income was driven mainly by rising output prices and higher levels of production. Such increases outweighed the steep rises in input costs.

The figures from the Teagasc National Farm Survey showed that there were large variations in income from sector to sector.

Dairy farms recorded the highest level of income, at €97,350 on average. This was up €18,000 or 18% from last year. Although farmers faced higher input costs, dairy farmers were buoyed by higher milk prices and increased milk volume outputs.

Tillage farms saw their average annual income rise 77% to €59,000. The rise in income was driven by "good production conditions" which generated higher crop yields.

However, tillage farms faced a significant increase in costs with higher prices for feed, fertiliser and contracting charges with production costs rising by 34% from the previous year.

Sheep farmers had an average income of €20,500, an increase of 14% from 2021.

Farmers purchasing cattle for fattening and finishing saw an average annual income of €16,400, up 6% from the previous year. While farmers rearing cattle had an average annual income of €11,000, an increase of 30%.

The main factor in generating an increase in income levels was the rise in output prices for the majority of farmers.

Dairy farmers saw milk prices rise by 13%, while lamb prices were up 30%. Prices for younger cattle increase by 8% compared to the previous year and there was a 12% increase in the price for prime cattle. Cereal prices rose by 30%.

However, there is a large distribution of farm family incomes, 35% of farms have an income of under €10,000, while 9% of farms earned an annual income of €100,000.

Separate figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today showed that farmers were facing significant increases in their input costs with annual fertiliser prices rising by 177.8% in the year to April 2022.

The rising input costs are causing issues for farmers as the agricultural input price index increased by 39.6% in the year from April 2021.