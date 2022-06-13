Denis Lehane: The farm walk

I was approached recently by a highly regarded farm advisor, known far and wide for his knowledge of the land, wondering if I would host a farm walk.

Well, immediately, I told him I would not be interested in such a thing.

Pointing out that farm walks were only held on the farms of the very successful.

"Exactly!" replied the man with a farming brain like no other. And he went on to explain that farmers were getting very tired of visiting the successful.

"What do they ever learn? Only that you are not half as good as the next fellow...whereas with you," he said elaborating further. "If they came to you and saw what a bags you are making of everything, it might give them the lift they so badly need.

"Your failure in farming, your miserable wretched life here on the land could be an inspiration to all."

The man was talking sense of course, and over the following few pints, I agreed with him that the farm should be opened up to the public for at least one day.

"Let the axe fall where it may," says I, as I warmed to the idea.

Well, the day duly came round and to ensure the smooth running of the event I gave myself an extra few hours in bed.

Indeed, it was only when I heard the bugle call of horns out in the yard that I finally awoke.

And so, after visiting the bathroom and generally readying myself for the road, I proceeded to put on my boots and go outside to greet the good and the great of the farming world.

Being busy farmers they got straight down to business, spotting that I didn't have one gate hanging properly, I was asked to explain myself.

"A hanging gate," I declared "Is overrated."

"Once you have twine enough to fasten the hoor, and keep it from falling down, your troubles are over."

"Do you have any hanging gates at all on this farm?" I was asked by one particularly inquisitive farmer.

"Well, if I do, 'tis news to me," I said.

Then, on the subject of the bullock with the one testicle, I was asked why he wasn't squeezed properly.

"A bullock with one ball," I said, "is like a plane with one engine. "Two would be better, but one is better than none at all."

I told them that the bullock was no harm to anybody, and any thoughts he had of matrimony were all in his head.

"A severe case of bullocks notions is all he suffers from," I said, as we moved along leaving the happy fellow behind.

Then after ambling down a muddy path, the tricky subject of my finance was broached with one of the group inquiring how I managed to balance my books.

"The children's allowance," I bragged, is key to my farming success.

"I have six children and I only wish I had 12."

A few more eloquent words were then spoken in the yard by key members of the group and, after I had demonstrated how I start my tractor with a gentle push, the farm walk was all but over.

Naturally, once I returned to the yard, with the tractor at full throttle, I was given a resounding applause, for to say the walk had been a success would be an understatement.

"Your failure as a farmer," I was told, "Could well be an inspiration to all."

And at the end of the day, you couldn't ask for better than that.