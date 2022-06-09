Balancing payments under Sheep Welfare Scheme begin to issue 

The issuing of balancing payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme has commenced.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced the beginning of the 15% balancing payments to all eligible farmers under year five (2021) of the scheme.

The rollout of these balancing payments, worth approximately €2m, brings the total amount paid to 18,100 farmers under the scheme for 2021 to €18m.

The 85% advance payments were issued to eligible farmers in November 2021.

Commenting, Mr McConalogue said the payments issuing this week reflect the change to the reference year, bringing the reference year to the higher of farmers’ existing reference number or their 2017 (2019 for new entrants) census return.

“The increased budget for the scheme secured in Budget 2022 reflects the commitment of both myself and the Government to sheep farmers throughout Ireland," Mr McConalogue added.

He urges farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department of Agriculture immediately in order to facilitate payment.

Payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as eligibility is confirmed for farmers with outstanding queries.

The Sheep Welfare Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2022.