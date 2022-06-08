Glanbia Ireland employees launch bid to raise €50,000 for chosen charities

Glanbia Ireland employees are teaming up with family, friends and their wider network in an effort to cycle, walk, run and swim 30,000km in one week and raise much-needed funds for three chosen charities.

The event - the Glanbia 300 fundraising drive - is running from June 6 to 12. The event encourages employees to take up exercise and promotes physical wellbeing, while raising over €290,000 for local and national charities since it first began eight years ago.

Last year, Glanbia Ireland reached a record of €50,000 raised by the efforts of employees across the business and, in 2022, it hopes to exceed that amount.

This year’s chosen charities are Focus Ireland, the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team, and the Ford Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre in Co. Wexford.

Employees will up their step count throughout Glanbia 300 and the key fundraising event again this year is a group cycle from Ballyragget in Co. Kilkenny to Co. Wexford on Friday, June 10.

The group will stay overnight in Co. Wexford and return to Ballyragget the next day.

'We’re asking everyone who can, to dig deep'

Jim O’Neill, Glanbia 300 spokesman, said the event helps promote health and wellbeing within the company and also delivers on Glanbia Ireland’s ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy commitment to supporting its employees, suppliers, customers and consumers and the communities in which they live and work.

“We’ve set some ambitious targets yet again this year," Mr O'Neill commented.

"We’re asking each and every one of Glanbia’s 2,000 plus employees to cycle, walk, run, jog or swim 15km between June 6 and 12. That way, our 30,000km target will be met.

“We’re also hoping to raise €50,000 for our chosen charities, each of which does incredible work in our communities on a local and national level."

Donations can be made online, and Mr O'Neill said "we’re asking everyone who can, to dig deep".

Niall Gaffney, corporate partnerships manager with Focus Ireland, said it is the first year they have partnered with Glanbia Ireland and are "delighted to have been chosen" as one of the charity partners.

"Focus Ireland is driven by the fundamental belief that homelessness is wrong and is entirely preventable," Mr Gaffney said. "We work to support people who are at risk of or who are currently experiencing homelessness through 90 services across Ireland.

"Our support of these families, young people and children is made possible through the support we receive from companies like Glanbia Ireland - for which we are extremely grateful.”

Catherine Quinlan, nurse manager with Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team, said that demand for its voluntary services continues to grow.

"[Glanbia's] support raises awareness of our palliative care services for patients with cancer at all stages of their disease, as well as helping fund our service," Ms Quinlan added.

Viv Rooney, manager of the Ford Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre, said that the funding will assist its teams of professional therapists to "support individuals and families presenting with psychological and emotional issues in a safe and comfortable environment from our locations in Wexford town, Gorey, Enniscorthy and New Ross".

"This fundraiser will also help raise our profile among people of Co Wexford who need our support," Ms Rooney added.

Last year's Glanbia 300 fundraiser was described as a "major success" by the company, which raised funds for Breast Cancer Ireland, the Samaritans and Teac Tom.