Maintain dairy herd performance to optimise returns in 2022 It has been a tough spell recently, and making first-cut has continued to prove difficult.

Grazing conditions are good but grass quality and intakes are very variable around the country, with some experiencing a ‘mini drought’.

Many herds have suffered a larger than acceptable production drop, due to many reasons, varying from poor sward quality, grazing excessively high or low covers or simply underfeeding cows due increased costs or miscalculation of available feed at grass.

These reported drops have been up to four to five litres in a day or so, when a normal production curve should see a six to eight per cent drop per month.

Apart from grass quality changing, management should be examined carefully in this scenario. People manage grass, it is not the cows' responsibility.

As we know, nutrient requirements for milk production are very similar in summer as in spring so the only change causing this milk production drop is the changing pasture quality and availability.

The big yield drops have nothing to do with cows now being back in calf, if you are using that excuse, then it’s time to think again.

Drop off in the quality of grass offered

The first factor involved in the production decline is the drop in nutrient density of the grass sward. This relates to decreasing digestibility as the plant matures, which will occur naturally as grass varieties are in their reproductive phase and naturally have heading dates from mid-May to mid-June.

Even when a cow eats the same weight of feed, she doesn’t consume the same amount of energy if the grass offered has got stemmy or seeds out. In other words, there is way more energy in the leaf than there is in the stem and if a cow only has the capacity for the same volume of each day, then when less energy is consumed then less milk ends up in the tank.

The second factor is the variable Irish summer weather and its influence on perennial ryegrass growth rates. Over the last few weeks, we have seen all types of weather and this has meant variable growth conditions. In reality, it is a combination of the two.

The end product is a reduced nutrient intake by the cow if added supplements are not supplied to the diet or strong paddocks are not skipped and more appropriate grazing swards are offered. This reduction in nutrient intake means less production or increased weight loss. Most of you will also have observed the colour of grass in fields lately.

I have observed through grass sward analysis that the protein content of grass is a bit lower than normal at present which would indicate that the poor growing conditions and cold mean that some of the nitrogen spread lately has not reached the leaf yet resulting in a paler green colour.

While we have seen an improvement in weather earlier in the week, we badly need a spell of heat and sunshine to improve grass quality. If we look back, we will recall, that we had an almost identical issue in 2021 also.

Grazing activity in a stronger than ideal swards

Have you ever spent the time to just observe what your cows do when grazing a stronger than ideal sward of grass?

At this time of year when I visit herds, most are underestimating grass covers being offered to cows unless doing regular measuring.

Where cows had taken a drop off in milk volume over the last week or so, covers well in excess of 2000kg are being offered, but are being eyeballed as 1500-1600s. Strong grass depresses total intake and protein is low in this grass and therefore will further depress intakes.

Ask the cows' opinion of their diet as you walk around the herd - look to see if 60 to 70% of the cows at rest are ruminating and how dungs look consistency wise.

Look at Body condition in the herd and any breeding information available at present. One observation I always make in a herd is coat colour, is the black, black, and the white, white? Most herds look in great order, however, as I mentioned above many herds are reporting a sudden milk drop and the Butter Fats have been a little low also recently.

Watching cows graze and looking at the sward in many farms tell an interesting story. The covers being grazed are stronger than ideal.

In many cases, cows are only eating the top few inches of the sward and moving on to the next bite.

Essentially, the cows are being very choosy while grazing and are doing quite a lot of waking around looking for the nice bite.

This activity results in a lot of time and energy being used up to consume grass, resulting in less than optimum intakes of energy, meaning either production drops or body condition drops, or both.

This will have an adverse effect on milk quality also as lower energy intakes will hit milk protein levels, while lower fibre intakes will hit butter fats.

Also, in the mix is the reality that if cows spend more time and effort getting the required intake of grass into them then the have significantly less time available to lie down and chew the cud which is where they actually make the milk.

How can you reverse the milk drop?

If you have established that your grazing covers are too strong for optimum performance, then you need to take action sooner rather than later. Take out the strong paddock ASAP, obviously weather conditions are currently not ideal for making bales, grab any window available.

Many will worry that too many of their paddocks would need to be taken out to get back to quality swards. This has been an issue for many lately and various approaches have been taken. Some have staggered the taking out of paddocks so that they will be ready to graze in the next rotation on different days rather than all being fit to graze on the same day.

Others have gone and taken a lot of paddocks out on the one day with the plan to commence grazing after grass in these paddocks at lower covers early, while introducing a buffer feed to complement these lower covers.

That buffer doesn’t need to be complicated, good quality bale silage along with increasing levels in the parlour will suffice in most cases. If using a mixer wagon this can be complemented with a little straw if available particularly if you need to graze lush, low covers to get sward quality across the farm back on track.

Pre mowing may also be the correct approach on many farms to get improved intakes, while improving subsequent grazing swards.

What you can’t afford to do is to stay grazing the strong swards. The problem will just get worse as covers will just get stronger and stronger resulting in poorer energy and protein contents, lower digestibility and intakes and an even lower volume of milk in the tank.

The next six weeks can be very demanding from a grass management point of view in trying to minimise production drops. All pasture changes need to be monitored and supplementing early to maintain nutrient intake are the key to maintain production over the summer period. Milk is valuable and the price continues to rise, not feeding cows to their genetic potential is a huge lost opportunity.

Keeping cows performing

Strong grass is no good for milking cows and will depress intakes and milk yield/quality. Remember that if a cow drops 4 litres overnight due to a poor diet and you don’t address the energy deficit her yield will not recover. Its not just 4 litres though! If she has 150 days before drying off she has just lost up to 600 litres!

Given the current milk price, it would be less than wise to accept milk yield production losses. Yes, concentrates have increased in price, but milk price is well above any feed jump. What is an extra 600 litres worth to you and how much supplementary feed will be necessary to make sure the cows produce this? A short term increase in feeding may be required for a long term benefit. Sudden drops in cow performance now, may also have a detrimental effect on fertility in the herd as energy deficits often cause lower conception or maintenance of pregnancy.

Monitor yield along with constituent data for butter fat, protein, lactose and urea. All of these are the cows way of communicating with you.