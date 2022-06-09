Hill Farm in the Paps' foothills for public auction in Killarney

Coming up for public auction in Killarney on Wednesday, the 29th of June next is a 35-acre hill farm near the town of Rathmore.

The holding is in four distinctive parts in the townland of Shronemore – approximately 20km east of Killarney and 8km south of Rathmore – in the foothills of the famous breast-like pair of mountains known as The Paps of Anu.

The area is locally known as “the city”, according to the selling agent Tom Spillane. The Killarney-based auctioneer says that there is very good interest in this hill farm, both for the quantity of land available, its grazing rights and the associated entitlements.

“It’s close to the lake known as Shrone Lake,” says Tom. “It’s a mountain farm and it’s in four lots... one lot is in a bog area and the rest of it is in three further separate sections.

“One section has sheep-holding yard and pens... another section is on the hillside with mountain commonage of approximately 80 acres.”

The fact that the property comes with sheep-handling facilities is another aspect that will be appreciated by sheep farmers in the locality, where opportunities like this don’t come up every day of the week.

Then there are the entitlements that come with the farm: “These will be a factor for some people,” says Tom, from whom further details are available. “The fact that it’s in an area where there are predominately sheep farmers is the main factor (for the good interest levels).”

The public auction route might normally be the preserve of the choicer cuts of land in Munster but in this case, the interest justified it:

“We went the auction route because it brings matters to a head and it’s the fairest for everyone,” says Tom.

Water is supplied by gravity flow from the Beheenagh River. There is extensive road frontage and the lands are well fenced all around.

“We’re guiding in the region of €200,000 (€5,700/acre) but we’ll let the market dictate where it goes.”