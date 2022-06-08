Lamb prices: Some processors avoid the usual June bank holiday dip to retain supplies

The lamb prices are ranging 790-800 cents/kg plus the usual bonus for quality as applicable. File picture: David Creedon

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 12:57
Martin Ryan

While it is not unusual for lamb prices at the factories to ease back around the June Bank Holiday each year, the 2022 season has been far from following the usual pattern of trade at the factories.

Some of the factories have, however, been trying to follow the usual trend for the month by reducing their quotes this week. while most of the processors have maintained their quotes at last week's level, some have opened for the week by dropping around 10 cents/kg from their offerings to suppliers for the lambs.

The lamb prices are ranging 790-800 cents/kg plus the usual bonus for quality as applicable. However, the suppliers are reporting that the factories are paying 820-830 cents/kg for the new season lambs with a top price of 840 cents/kg being mentioned as achievable.

With the intake of Spring lamb continuing to increase, the dependence on hoggets to supply the market is declining, although still constituting a significant slice of overall intake.

The factories are offering 690-700 cents/kg for the hoggets, while suppliers report that 710-720 cents/kg is the going rate being paid with some deals for up to 735 cents/kg.

At the live sales, there was a good trade reported from Corrin Mart on Monday where the entry was small at 200 head due to the Bank Holiday and there was a full clearance. The butchers paid up to €125 over for the lambs. A pen of six weighing 50kg sold for €175 while the top price on the day was €176 for a pen of five weighing 55kg.

A pen of seven weighing 51kg sold for €172, and a pen of 10 at 50kg made €168. The factory-type lots sold for up to €120 over.

