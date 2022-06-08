Lamb prices: Some processors avoid the usual June bank holiday dip to retain supplies

While it is not unusual for lamb prices at the factories to ease back around the June Bank Holiday each year, the 2022 season has been far from following the usual pattern of trade at the factories.

Some of the factories have, however, been trying to follow the usual trend for the month by reducing their quotes this week. while most of the processors have maintained their quotes at last week's level, some have opened for the week by dropping around 10 cents/kg from their offerings to suppliers for the lambs.