UN discusses challenges facing Ireland's agriculture sector

The visit to Ireland of the director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Qu Dongyu was facilitated by the Department of Agriculture
UN discusses challenges facing Ireland's agriculture sector

Dr Qu Dongyu, director general of the FAO, centre, during a recent tour of the Teagasc Ashtown Food and Horticulture Research and Innovation facilities.

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 10:32

The director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Qu Dongyu, met recently with officials in Ireland to discuss the challenges facing the agriculture sector.

The visit to Ireland of the director-general was facilitated by the Department of Agriculture, with Minister Charlie McConalogue welcoming the discussions on food security and Ireland's collaboration with the FAO on food systems transformation.

In addition, the director-general had a meeting with Tom Arnold, Ireland’s special envoy on food systems, who chaired the Food Vision 2030 strategy process.

Minister of State Martin Heydon welcomed the FAO director-general to the Teagasc Ashtown Food Research Centre, where Teagasc experts explained their role in leading agricultural research, education, and advisory services.

Discussions between the FAO, Teagasc, and department officials focused on future challenges facing the agricultural industry, including farm income, succession, farmer health, and climate change.

The need for many countries to develop their agriculture system and institutional support structure further into the future was also discussed.

Read More

My Last Crop: Irish grower quits warning the horticulture industry is 'facing extinction'

More in this section

78-acre farm for June auction in the Marble City 78-acre farm for June auction in the Marble City
46-acre farm on the Beara Peninsula to attract variety of suitors 46-acre farm on the Beara Peninsula to attract variety of suitors
€3m scheme of investment aid for seed potato sector opens for applications  €3m scheme of investment aid for seed potato sector opens for applications 
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>In 2021, there were nine farm fatalities, a reduction of over 50% compared to 2020.</p>

Number of farm safety inspections halved in 2021

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices