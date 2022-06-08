UN discusses challenges facing Ireland's agriculture sector

The director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Qu Dongyu, met recently with officials in Ireland to discuss the challenges facing the agriculture sector.
The visit to Ireland of the director-general was facilitated by the Department of Agriculture, with Minister Charlie McConalogue welcoming the discussions on food security and Ireland's collaboration with the FAO on food systems transformation.
In addition, the director-general had a meeting with Tom Arnold, Ireland’s special envoy on food systems, who chaired the Food Vision 2030 strategy process.
Minister of State Martin Heydon welcomed the FAO director-general to the Teagasc Ashtown Food Research Centre, where Teagasc experts explained their role in leading agricultural research, education, and advisory services.
Discussions between the FAO, Teagasc, and department officials focused on future challenges facing the agricultural industry, including farm income, succession, farmer health, and climate change.
The need for many countries to develop their agriculture system and institutional support structure further into the future was also discussed.