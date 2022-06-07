Further rural pilot sites for high-speed internet access

Microsoft Airband provides high speed broadband solutions in areas with connectivity challenges
Further rural pilot sites for high-speed internet access

The Government has partnered with Microsoft to trial technology aimed at closing the digital divide and bring high-speed internet connectivity to rural communities.

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 19:16

Further pilot sites have been confirmed for a roll-out of high-speed internet access.

The Government has partnered with Microsoft to trial technology which aims to close the digital divide and bring high-speed internet connectivity to rural communities.

Microsoft's Airband Initiative uses various technologies to provide connectivity, including Television White Space (TVWS) technology, which utilises the unused broadcasting frequencies between television channels and provides a quick-to-deploy solution to enable broadband connectivity.

After pilot programmes in counties Cavan and Carlow, the project will now be trialled in rural communities in Donegal, Waterford, and Tipperary, with specific locations to be confirmed once feasibility studies are completed.

The pilot in Cavan, for example, established an internet connection for Ballyhaise Agricultural College and a number of surrounding homes and businesses.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said that these pilot programmes offer an opportunity to help households for whom internet services are currently unavailable or inadequate.

"The results from testing carried out so far have shown strong connections and faster speeds than initially expected," she added.

More in this section

€3m scheme of investment aid for seed potato sector opens for applications  €3m scheme of investment aid for seed potato sector opens for applications 
Dublin airport should be run like a cattle mart Dublin airport should be run like a cattle mart
Farmland with farmhouse and grazing cows in the UK My brother wants to sell the house from under me - what can I do?
#Farming - Rural Life#Farming - Munster#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>In 2021, there were nine farm fatalities, a reduction of over 50% compared to 2020.</p>

Number of farm safety inspections halved in 2021

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices