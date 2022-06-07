Further rural pilot sites for high-speed internet access

Further pilot sites have been confirmed for a roll-out of high-speed internet access.

The Government has partnered with Microsoft to trial technology which aims to close the digital divide and bring high-speed internet connectivity to rural communities.

Microsoft's Airband Initiative uses various technologies to provide connectivity, including Television White Space (TVWS) technology, which utilises the unused broadcasting frequencies between television channels and provides a quick-to-deploy solution to enable broadband connectivity.

After pilot programmes in counties Cavan and Carlow, the project will now be trialled in rural communities in Donegal, Waterford, and Tipperary, with specific locations to be confirmed once feasibility studies are completed.

The pilot in Cavan, for example, established an internet connection for Ballyhaise Agricultural College and a number of surrounding homes and businesses.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said that these pilot programmes offer an opportunity to help households for whom internet services are currently unavailable or inadequate.

"The results from testing carried out so far have shown strong connections and faster speeds than initially expected," she added.