Dublin airport should be run like a cattle mart

Farming columnist Denis Lehane believes he has a solution to the chaos at Dublin airport
Dublin airport should be run like a cattle mart

Farming columnist Denis Lehane believes he has a solution to the chaos at Dublin airport. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 16:24

Call me a daring farmer, call me a plucky old fool, but I have a solution to the chaos at Dublin airport.

And if you give me half a chance, I will tell you how it can be done.

Having worked around cattle marts all my life, I know full well the logistical problems that can arise when getting a worrisome beast from one place to the other.

And be it a holidaying man or a saleable bullock, the job is one and the same.

So that is why today I'm proposing that Dublin airport be run like a busy cattle mart.

A no-frills operation designed simply to get everyone from A to B.

Forget about your 'VIP Platinum Service', forget about all the perks. It has to be the one system for every traveller - rich and poor alike.

And my plan couldn't be easier. Simply corral everyone as they arrive and slap a good old fashioned sticker on their backs highlighting which flight they belong to.

Then, without much fanfare or bugle calling, at the right time usher those wishing to travel to their chosen plane. It's as simple and as uncomplicated as that.

The cattle drovers employed would do all the hard work.

And we wouldn't need a thousand of them either. Five or six would suffice.

A good drover with a good stick would be worth a fortune right now at Dublin airport.

The way I see it, getting passengers on their planes on time is a job no more taxing than running a few calves into the ring at Bandon mart on a Monday morning.

But make no mistake, if there was any tomfoolery like we have seen in Dublin airport over the past few weeks with young bucks fighting, the sticks could very easily come out.

With cattle drovers in charge and isolation pens in operation, the airport would soon be running like clockwork. It would be the envy of the western world.

"And what about luggage?" you might cry. "Will the cattle drovers deal with that too?"

Of course, they wouldn't.

Luggage, my dear friend is overrated. When do you really need it?

I have known of fellows, very like myself, who have gone on flights to the UK with no luggage at all and enjoyed the trip abroad just as much as if they were hauling five suitcases of trousers and fresh underwear.

And at a more local level, I have known many men down through the years who haven't changed their clothes for months on end, perhaps years, and nothing untoward ever happened to them.

They weren't swallowed up by the ground or taken away in a spaceship.

Indeed, I feel many prospered living in such a fashion.

So no, luggage is a luxury we can ill afford at such a busy time.

Come as you are would be my advice and don't be troubling a busy cattleman about clothes and other nonsense.

And finally, when on the plane, in these days of scarcity and making do, don't be fretting too much if a full complement of cabin crew isn't in place.

Once there is a pilot onboard and someone willing to shut the door, drive on.

Of course, many might shout that you cannot run an airport like a cattle mart.

Well, the way I see it, better run as a busy cattle mart, than not at all.

More in this section

Signpost: Tim makes plans to tighten next year's calving season to 12 weeks Signpost: Tim makes plans to tighten next year's calving season to 12 weeks
World’s first raspberry picking robot cracks the toughest nut: soft fruit World’s first raspberry picking robot cracks the toughest nut: soft fruit
Irish cattle live exports up 11% so far this year Irish cattle live exports up 11% so far this year
#Farming Columns#Dublin Airport
<p>When the seed head appears, grass dry matter digestibility is about 70%.</p>

Take steps to ease the drop in yields, Glanbia urges

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices