Dublin airport should be run like a cattle mart

Call me a daring farmer, call me a plucky old fool, but I have a solution to the chaos at Dublin airport.

And if you give me half a chance, I will tell you how it can be done.

Having worked around cattle marts all my life, I know full well the logistical problems that can arise when getting a worrisome beast from one place to the other.

And be it a holidaying man or a saleable bullock, the job is one and the same.

So that is why today I'm proposing that Dublin airport be run like a busy cattle mart.

A no-frills operation designed simply to get everyone from A to B.

Forget about your 'VIP Platinum Service', forget about all the perks. It has to be the one system for every traveller - rich and poor alike.

And my plan couldn't be easier. Simply corral everyone as they arrive and slap a good old fashioned sticker on their backs highlighting which flight they belong to.

Then, without much fanfare or bugle calling, at the right time usher those wishing to travel to their chosen plane. It's as simple and as uncomplicated as that.

The cattle drovers employed would do all the hard work.

And we wouldn't need a thousand of them either. Five or six would suffice.

A good drover with a good stick would be worth a fortune right now at Dublin airport.

The way I see it, getting passengers on their planes on time is a job no more taxing than running a few calves into the ring at Bandon mart on a Monday morning.

But make no mistake, if there was any tomfoolery like we have seen in Dublin airport over the past few weeks with young bucks fighting, the sticks could very easily come out.

With cattle drovers in charge and isolation pens in operation, the airport would soon be running like clockwork. It would be the envy of the western world.

"And what about luggage?" you might cry. "Will the cattle drovers deal with that too?"

Of course, they wouldn't.

Luggage, my dear friend is overrated. When do you really need it?

I have known of fellows, very like myself, who have gone on flights to the UK with no luggage at all and enjoyed the trip abroad just as much as if they were hauling five suitcases of trousers and fresh underwear.

And at a more local level, I have known many men down through the years who haven't changed their clothes for months on end, perhaps years, and nothing untoward ever happened to them.

They weren't swallowed up by the ground or taken away in a spaceship.

Indeed, I feel many prospered living in such a fashion.

So no, luggage is a luxury we can ill afford at such a busy time.

Come as you are would be my advice and don't be troubling a busy cattleman about clothes and other nonsense.

And finally, when on the plane, in these days of scarcity and making do, don't be fretting too much if a full complement of cabin crew isn't in place.

Once there is a pilot onboard and someone willing to shut the door, drive on.

Of course, many might shout that you cannot run an airport like a cattle mart.

Well, the way I see it, better run as a busy cattle mart, than not at all.