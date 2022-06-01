Sustainable Beef Farming theme for Beef2022

Teagasc has announced ‘Supporting Sustainable Beef Farming’ will be the theme of its Beef2022 Open Day.

Taking place on Tuesday, July 5, the event will cover all aspects of sustainability - economic, social and environmental.

Teagasc Director, Professor Frank O’ Mara explained the event is taking place against the backdrop of unprecedented rises in costs of fertiliser, feed and fuel inputs as a result of extremely high energy prices and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and will directly address the implications for Irish beef farmers.

"There are significant challenges in relation to overall profitability, market disturbances, CAP reform, climate change policy and input price rises, however, the market for grass-fed beef as a high quality, sustainable human food protein source is strong," he said.

Four main stands will address the key issues facing beef farmers, alongside ‘Technology Villages’ which will provide detailed information on the latest research and management practices for efficient beef production.

Topics to be discussed include the beef sector's pathways to carbon neutrality, improving water quality, and managing biodiversity on your farm.

Demonstrations include budgeting clover and multi-species pastures, and tips for making top quality silage.

Paul Crosson, Beef Enterprise leader at Teagasc Grange, added: “The focus of the BEEF2022 Open Day will be on the application of technologies that will help beef farmers increase the profitability and environmental sustainability of their family farm businesses.

"Technologies in relation to grazing management, animal nutrition, beef genetics, reproductive management, animal health and farm planning will be essential to increase the competitiveness and sustainability of the Irish beef sector.”