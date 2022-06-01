Sustainable Beef Farming theme for Beef2022

Sustainable Beef Farming theme for Beef2022

The official launch of the Teagasc Beef2022 Open Day, planned for Tuesday July 5 at the Teagasc, Animal & Grassland, Research and Innovation Centre, Grange, Co Meath

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 15:52

Teagasc has announced ‘Supporting Sustainable Beef Farming’ will be the theme of its Beef2022 Open Day.

Taking place on Tuesday, July 5, the event will cover all aspects of sustainability - economic, social and environmental.

Teagasc Director, Professor Frank O’ Mara explained the event is taking place against the backdrop of unprecedented rises in costs of fertiliser, feed and fuel inputs as a result of extremely high energy prices and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and will directly address the implications for Irish beef farmers.

"There are significant challenges in relation to overall profitability, market disturbances, CAP reform, climate change policy and input price rises, however, the market for grass-fed beef as a high quality, sustainable human food protein source is strong," he said.

Four main stands will address the key issues facing beef farmers, alongside ‘Technology Villages’ which will provide detailed information on the latest research and management practices for efficient beef production.

Topics to be discussed include the beef sector's pathways to carbon neutrality, improving water quality, and managing biodiversity on your farm.

Demonstrations include budgeting clover and multi-species pastures, and tips for making top quality silage.

Paul Crosson, Beef Enterprise leader at Teagasc Grange, added: “The focus of the BEEF2022 Open Day will be on the application of technologies that will help beef farmers increase the profitability and environmental sustainability of their family farm businesses. 

"Technologies in relation to grazing management, animal nutrition, beef genetics, reproductive management, animal health and farm planning will be essential to increase the competitiveness and sustainability of the Irish beef sector.”

More in this section

Are factory bosses signaling that peak prices have been reached Are factory bosses signaling that peak prices have been reached
Close-up on a farmer working at a farm and walking around the fields checking the grass Signs your grass isn't delivering for you
Marts Report: Are we in a ‘golden age’ of cattle prices? Marts Report: Are we in a ‘golden age’ of cattle prices?
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Vegetable grower Cahal Lenehan with some of the remaining cabbage on the farm at Garlow Cross. Picture: Barry Cronin</p>

Horticulture industry 'facing extinction' as growers' input costs continue to spiral

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices