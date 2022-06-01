Irish cattle live exports up 11% so far this year

Cattle live exports have increased 11% so far this year, and will be helped by the Department of Agriculture temporarily delaying the introduction of a new rule requiring animals to depart from Ireland within 14 days of leaving their herd and farm.

It's one of a few new live export rules, but the DAFM has delayed its introduction, due to recent challenges to live exports due to the unavailability of ferry and lairage capacity, which were outside the control of the exporters.

Up to April 29, cattle live exports for the year totalled 155,061 head, an increase of 15,871 head, or 11%, from the corresponding period in 2021.

According to Bord Bia, the increase in numbers is driven primarily by strong calf exports to continental Europe, where the Netherlands has been the stand-out market so far this year. Calf exports to Spain are lower so far this year, back by 16% from 2021 levels, but are expected to recover, with strong demand for calves in the market. Smaller numbers of calves have been exported to Italy, Northern Ireland, Belgium, and Poland this year.

Stena Horizon, the only livestock approved vessel operating the Rosslare to Cherbourg route, was temporarily removed from service in early April for maintenance, causing a short term disruption to trading.

Live export trading of older cattle has been more subdued. Exports to Northern Ireland are well back compared to 2021, although exports of animals to Northern Ireland for direct processing have held steady.

The lower exports to Northern Ireland have been partly offset by an increase in exports to third-country markets, albeit for lesser quality animals, than would have been exported to Northern Ireland New live export rules stem from the Animal Health Law (EU Regulation 429 of 2016), which came into force in April 2021.

Animals are required to complete a 30-day residency in a single establishment (herd), to be considered eligible to be exported either directly from that herd of origin, or through a maximum of three assembly operations prior to departure to another country.

There is a 14-day time limit from the date an animal departs its establishment of origin to its date of departure from the ultimate assembly centre in Ireland for another member state. Additionally, each animal in assembly operations must be moved to their final place of destination in another Member State within 20 days after leaving the establishment of origin.

This allows up to six days to complete its journey to another member state.

In the case of the transport of animals by sea, this period of 20 days may be extended by the duration of the journey by sea.

The DAFM said, noting recent challenges to live exports due to unavailability of ferry and lairage capacity, which were outside the control of the exporters, it has been decided to temporarily delay the introduction of the 14-day rule.

These rules apply equally to animals being imported into Ireland, thus contributing to the protection of the high health status of the national herd.