Are factory bosses signaling that peak prices have been reached

The quoted prices for beef at the factories for this week are largely stable, which effectively means that producer returns are unchanged from a week ago.

The base for steers is generally at 520 cents/kg, with some suppliers negotiating deals to return 5-8 cents/kg above that from factories that are under real pressure to get the stock. The heifer trade is on a general base of 530 cents/kg and up to 540 cents/kg being paid in direct deals for good numbers.

Prices for the young bulls are in line with the steers and the trade for cows continues very strong at over 500 cents/kg being paid for good R grade cows.

Supplies continue to be tight and the processors are monitoring the situation closely to secure just the sufficient number to meet their requirements. The good grass growth has meant a strong thrive for cattle on grass over recent weeks.

However it is reckoned that there is still a couple of weeks to go before the volume of cattle off grass will be adequate to supply the requirements, but finishers will move as early as possible to take advantage of the current prices being paid.

On the face of it, the stable situation could be read as factory bosses giving a signal that the peak of the season prices has now been reached and they are not willing to concede any more from their coffers.

However, they are still very anxious to maintain a strong supply of cattle as the market demand continues buoyant and they have orders to supply.

All of the vibes within the sector are pointing towards the less relevance on the officially quoted prices for stock as more of the intake appear to be coming into the factories on flat pricing.

Without the grid to determine the value of the animal, all that matters is the weighing scales and the word from suppliers is that some extraordinary 'flat' prices have been paid for moderate grade cattle over recent weeks.

Reports of 'flat' prices within the shadow of €6/kg for O grade heifers and mixed lots of R and O grade at over 6/kg are an indication of the exceptional trade that has been experienced in the current season.

What has been experienced in the past on the dropping of the 'grid' to get cattle, and which appears presently to be fairly widespread, does seriously question the very existence of the 'grid' and its usefulness.

The intake for last week slipped back to 32,098 head which was just over 1,000 head more than in 2021. There was 11,260 steers, 8,411 heifers, 8,531 cows, and 3,070 young bulls.

The target for this week will be to get in as many as possible to leave some cushion for the upcoming four day week following the June Bank Holiday on Monday next.

Lamb prices unchanged

It's a 'steady as she goes' week for the lamb trade at the factories where the prices on offer are unchanged and the processors appear to be happy to continue as they have been over the past two weeks at unchanged quotes.

There is still interest in getting a reasonable number of lambs and hoggets through the factory gates, but without any pressure to get larger numbers.

However, the factories continue to pay over their quotes prices to suppliers, a pattern which appears to have become the norm nowadays within the sector as the processors balance between the producer groups supplies and the rest of the intake.

The lamb are being quoted at 795-810 cents/kg. However, the suppliers report that the general run of prices to suppliers is running at 830-850 cents/kg.

The number of Spring lambs available has increased steadily but there is still demand for hoggets with the factories paying up to 730-740 cents/kg.

At the live sales at the marts on Monday there was a very good trade for a slightly increased entry.

There was 400 head on offer at Corrin where the butchers' lambs sold for up to €132 over. There was a top price of €183 paid for a pen of four weighing 51kgs. A pen of twelve weighing 51 kgs sold for €181 and a pen of seven weighing 50 kgs made €180. The factory type lots sold for up to €122 over.

At Kilkenny, there was 450 head on offer and a 100% clearance. Butchers lambs sold for up to €126 over with a top call of €180 for a pen of ten weighing 55 kgs, while a pen of ten weighing 52 kgs sold for €178, and a pen of twenty weighing 51 kgs made €176. The factory type lots sold for up to €125 over.