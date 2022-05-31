From weed-wiping to beekeeping - thescheme helping farms improve water quality

Community-owned group water schemes, working with farmers, have shown the way ahead for the protection of drinking water sources, biodiversity, sustainability, and climate action.

The efforts of the National Federation of Group Water Schemes were recognised in the recent Cogeca European Award for Co-operative Innovation, where the Federation's pilot project was a finalist.

Earlier, their "Let It Bee" initiative in Co Roscommon, with the provision of beehives to six farming families, won the European Bee Award 2020.

The National Federation (NFGWS) represents about 400 community-owned group schemes with private water sources, which provide drinking water to about 80,000 homes, farms, and businesses. The NFGWS, and most of its member schemes, are co-operatives.

They took action in recent years as the condition of Irish water bodies declined, not only endangering aquatic life, but also putting group water scheme treatment processes under pressure.

The NFGWS water source protection pilot project in counties Monaghan, Westmeath and Roscommon was developed, and its resources will now be made available to all group water schemes and to other agencies working on source protection.

"It is essential that the project took an inclusive approach, and when we initially spoke to farmers, they felt they were being blamed for all problems in rural Ireland," said an NFGWS spokesperson. "This project reassures farmers that they are not being isolated, and educates the whole community."

Pilot programme

The pilot project included working with farmers to put in place water source protection measures, such as riparian zones of wild meadows, hedgerows or woodlands.

Farmers are erecting water course fences and riparian areas to prevent livestock access and nutrient run-off.

A voluntary weed-wiping initiative to reduce the use of pesticides was introduced.

Pesticide awareness and slurry application training was provided for farmers and contractors. In Co Monaghan, 67 sprayers were serviced and fitted with low drift nozzles.

A selection of farmers were also enabled to become beekeepers, provided with honey bees, hives, suits, and the necessary equipment, as well as training and mentoring.

As part of this "Let it Bee" initiative, an organisation catering for people with mental health needs is making simple "bee hotels" to be distributed to 350 families and 29 school children to promote awareness of pollinators.

The overall aim is to trial initiatives that can be scaled up to multiple schemes in multiple locations.

Already, drinking water source catchments are being delineated nationwide as a follow-up to the pilot project, which also included the publication of 'A Framework for Drinking Water Source Protection', and 'A Handbook of Source Protection and Mitigation Actions for Farming'.

Weed-wiping

A weed-wiping service (using glyphosate) as an alternative to MCPA has been taken up by 70 farmers in Co Monaghan.

MCPA, a herbicide commonly used to control rushes, caused 46 out of 91 detected pesticide law breaches nationally in 2020. A single drop in a small stream can be enough to breach the legal limit for pesticides along 30km. The local water scheme will monitor for MCPA, to determine the effectiveness of weed-wiping. No rise in glyphosate concentration has been recorded.

As part of the water protection project, all primary school children in Co Roscommon will be given 8,500 native Irish woodland trees to plant at home, along with certificates of involvement and educational resources.

Water conservation is also an aspect of the project, involving the installation of water stations at key locations in communities, and the provision of reusable drinking bottles, to reduce single-use plastics.

A programme titled “I’ve planted a tree and my garden is pesticide-free” has also been rolled out to 88 schools in Co Roscommon.

Joe Gallagher, the NFGWS representative on the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group, said: "Given the size of catchments, many people are not aware of how their behaviour in their garden and around their homes can have a negative impact on a drinking water source miles downstream.

"Through our scientific approach to the project, the broad stakeholder engagement, the mixture of individual actions and accumulative measures, we believe that we have developed a model that can be replicated in rural communities across Europe."

The involvement of the farming community, education of school children and their families, and social inclusion are three main drivers seen as integral to the project’s success.

The outcomes of the project are being measured scientifically, through raw water monitoring and biodiversity studies.

Making progress

According to the NFGWS, it’s clear that agriculture is the most significant pressure impacting water quality nationally.

The Federation says statutory regulations form part of the solution, but meaningful engagement and communication are absolutely essential.

"Provided with small incentives, farmers participating in these projects have proven they are willing to work with the local group water schemes to implement targeted measures to protect and restore drinking water quality," the spokesperson said.

"A collective effort involving all stakeholders, including passionate members of the farming community, will lead by example and light the path for others to follow."

Following the publication of the EPA report on Drinking Water Quality in Private Group Schemes and Small Private Supplies 2020, the NFGWS CEO, Barry Deane, said that efforts to address non-compliances on group water schemes must be progressed as quickly as possible.

Some 95% of community-owned group water schemes complied with standards, but Escherichia coli bacteria were detected in 20 supplies, serving around 2,900 people.

The report also highlighted trihalomethane (a by-product of water disinfection) exceedances in 22 group water schemes.