Farm finance: Take advantage of new five-year averaging rules for farm tax

The volatility of farming profits means this year and next consideration will be given by many to opting in or out of income averaging. It's a useful tool to plan ahead for the uncertain markets alongside choosing to prepare interim accounts, which was discussed here last week.

Averaging has the benefit of smoothing out farm profits, thereby offering some stability in relation to taxable profits and could be worthwhile depending on how profits are shaping up for 2021, 2022 and for the coming year.

With averaging a farmer is assessed to tax based on a rolling five-year average. Historically, a three-year average was used, but that was increased to five years from 2015 onwards.

In the case, that farm profits are rising and expected to continue to rise there is a huge benefit to be gained from opting into averaging.

This is a function of the fact that the farmer is taxed on a figure derived from an averaging of their previous five years' profit which is continually below the level of profit that’s actually earned. On the flip side, if farm profits are expected to fall then sticking with averaging will be painful as the assessable profits are higher than those actually earned.

It’s harder than ever to predict how different enterprises will perform this year given the significant increase in both income and cost base, and similarly its also difficult to know whether output (sales) prices will stay at their lofty heights or whether there will be some demand burnoff leading to a drop in income.

Ideally, one would like to be able to predict how business profits are likely to shape up for the next year or two which taken with the current year and 2021 results would give a three or four-year snapshot of the trajectory of profits.

Armed with this information, a more informed decision of whether one should opt into averaging or not can be made. Other factors are also relevant such as whether a successor is likely to join into the business as a partner in coming years.

Equally, if capital allowances are running out fast then an averaging out of farm profits might not be a drastic enough approach to tackling taxation, and perhaps company incorporation might be more appropriate.

If a farmer is intending on handing over the farm in the short to medium term opting into or out of averaging should be carefully considered.

The changes to the averaging rules made from 2015 onwards also affect the time period by which a farmer must self review their previous year's profits and potentially repay tax benefits obtained.

By way of example, a farmer who has been in averaging for the past six years has now decided that he wishes to opt-out of averaging as he expected the profit of his farm profitability will be reducing over the coming years.

The tax rules require the farmer to review the prior five years' tax returns. Their last year in averaging stands as is but the prior four years are rounded up to that last year.

The following table demonstrates how a farmer looking to get out of averaging might face a penalty comprising of additional income to be taxed covering the four years prior to the last year in averaging.