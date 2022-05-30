Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Grass has gone out of control on many farms - take action to bring it back to good quality sward as soon as possible.
- Continue fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed. Remember that by the end of June, two-thirds of the grass will have grown on the farm for the year so two-thirds of the nitrogen should also be out by then.
- Monitor water troughs and keep them clean.
- Get grass quality under control and don’t accept milk yield drops as being normal.
- If you have significantly reduced meal and lost milk then consider increasing the meal again. At current prices, you really should be optimising the volume being sold off the farm.
- Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with magnesium to prevent Tetany–Bucket licks or add to water.
- Where creep is being fed outside ensure birds are not soiling the feed.
- Keep up heat detection recording - accurate dates makes management a lot easier at calving.
- Breeding heifers on grass should be kept on quality grass to aid fertility performance.
- Watch that cattle on meal and lush grass are not getting digestive upsets. Look for loose dungs, cud balls, drooling of saliva and lameness.