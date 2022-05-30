Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every week on the Irish Examiner website.
A side-view shot of a cow and calf standing in a field of grass, they have livestock tags on their ears.

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 06:26
Brian Reidy

Monday, May 23 - Sunday, May 29

All Stock 

  • Grass has gone out of control on many farms - take action to bring it back to good quality sward as soon as possible.
  • Continue fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed. Remember that by the end of June, two-thirds of the grass will have grown on the farm for the year so two-thirds of the nitrogen should also be out by then.
  • Monitor water troughs and keep them clean.

Dairy 

  • Get grass quality under control and don’t accept milk yield drops as being normal.
  • If you have significantly reduced meal and lost milk then consider increasing the meal again. At current prices, you really should be optimising the volume being sold off the farm.

Sucklers 

  • Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with magnesium to prevent Tetany–Bucket licks or add to water.
  • Where creep is being fed outside ensure birds are not soiling the feed.

Breeding

  • Keep up heat detection recording - accurate dates makes management a lot easier at calving.

Growing weanlings and store cattle 

  • Breeding heifers on grass should be kept on quality grass to aid fertility performance.

Finishers 

  • Watch that cattle on meal and lush grass are not getting digestive upsets. Look for loose dungs, cud balls, drooling of saliva and lameness.

