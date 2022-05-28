Denis Lehane: The squeezing of the bull - a poem

It's a job seldom fancied, but one we must seize.

It's the taming of a young bull by way of a squeeze

There are many ways to do it, but the results are the same

Your bull's no longer randy; he becomes placid and tame.

I rang the vet on Tuesday: "Come now, straight away,"

"I have a bull gone gaga, go ahead, make my day."

I told him to bring the squeezer and a bander for good measure.

If we don't get him one way, the other way will be a pleasure.

"I have him in the yard, so come along if you please.

He's the devil in every way and in dire need of a squeeze."

The vet packed his bags with his best tools and gear.

I was delighted he was coming for a breakout I did fear.

By the time the vet got here, alas, the bull, he was gone!

Having leapt over a gate, he was determined to carry on

"He's up the field now," to the vet I did state.

"Come let's bring him back before it's too late."

Well, we chased him on high and then to the lake.

For there wasn't a risk he was not willing to take

Eventually, we got him and to the yard, we did go

The young bull now in the crush, it was the start of the show

A dark brooding fellow was the bull in my sight

I said, "I'll hold his tail with all of my might."

"Go on now," says I to the vet and his tool.

"Don't be one bit shy; don't be acting the fool."

But before we got places, a big car did arrive.

Into the yard it swept, and the driver shouts, "Hi bai!

"Don't be squeezing that bull, for 'tis a terrible waste.

I see great potential, let me look through the gate."

"Yes," says the stranger. "He's one of a kind.

I'll give you top money - I can't leave him behind."

"But he doesn't have papers or a degree to his name,"

I insisted the bull would bring nothing but shame.

But the stranger held fast to his claim and did state,

"That bull in the crush would be my cows' perfect mate.

"There isn't a finer bull in the land don't you see."

The man made me an offer that filled me with glee.

Well, to shorten my story, a deal was struck

Between me and the stranger for the lively young buck.

The bull he took home I'm glad now to say

Was a success in the field, and still spoken of today.

For finest of cattle, no word of a lie,

Now roam the fields of Ireland all thanks to my randy old boy.