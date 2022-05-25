Ireland to host World Potato Congress for the first time next month

The 11th World Potato Congress will be held in Ireland for the first time this year, from May 30 to June 2.

The Irish Potato Federation has announced that the four-day event taking place in Dublin’s RDS will feature more than 60 speakers and is set to be attended by up to 1,000 delegates from over 60 countries.

Alongside a host of Irish experts, international speakers at the event will include European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, who will deliver a presentation on Europe’s Green Deal; QU Dongyu, director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN will discuss the potato in a changing world; and president of the Polish Potato Federation Tomasz Bieńkowski will speak about the impact of the war in Ukraine on the global potato industry.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, who will officially open the congress, said it is a "great privilege" for Ireland to host this unique event.

"Seeing leaders in the global potato sector come to Ireland is a testimony to the industry we have here," Mr McConalogue said.

"The potato industry, like many others, has undergone changes and challenges over the last number of years, but central to the success of our sector has been our commitment to quality and dedication to excellence."

Michael Hoey, president of the Irish Potato Federation, added: "Although it was delayed by a full year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, in many ways the event has become even more relevant as the global agri-food industry grapples with issues such as food security, global supply chain issues and the continued drive towards more sustainable food production systems."