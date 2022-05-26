Complaints about Department of Agriculture fall by more than half 

The Department of Agriculture was the fourth most complained about public body last year. However, it was one of just three to see a reduction in the number of complaints.

The latest annual report published by the Ombudsman revealed it received 77 complaints about the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in 2021, fewer than half of the 163 made in 2020.

Before complaints reach the office, those lodging them must first take steps to resolve their issue with the public service provider concerned.

Recently-appointed Ombudsman Ger Deering said 4,004 complaints were received by his office — a 17% increase on 2020, and the highest ever in the 38-year history of the Ombudsman.

Mr Deering explained the four most complained about issues regarding agriculture were:

Green, Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) —13;

Basic Payment Scheme — eight;

Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme — six;

Agri-Environment Options Scheme (AEOS) — four.

Case Summary

The Ombudsman’s annual report also outlined one case in which it had overturned a decision made by the Department of Agriculture involving a fallen stock collector whose business had been affected by a restriction on travel limits included in an agricultural scheme.

The stock collector complained to the Ombudsman that his animal collection business was unfairly impacted by a new condition in a scheme (the Fallen Animal TSE Subsidy Scheme) that limited the distance that animal waste material could be carried to 125km from the business.

He said he was aware of a cheaper renderer but it was located just outside the 125km limit. He considered his business was at a significant competitive disadvantage to other similar businesses in the area which could avail of the cheaper plant.

The Fallen Animal TSE Subsidy Scheme (Animal Collector) provided for an exemption from the 125km limit where animal collectors did not have access to the services of more than one renderer within the distance.

While the complainant had difficulty obtaining two competitive quotes from providers within the limit, the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine had not granted him an exemption.

The department explained that changes to the scheme were designed to address a number of issues including budgets, TSE testing requirements, animal by-product regulations and the need for businesses to maintain competitiveness. It also recognised the importance of having adequate rendering capacity, especially in the event of a serious outbreak of disease.

The Ombudsman considered that the business had been unfairly impacted by the provision as the safeguards to ensure competitiveness were not met in his case.

The department agreed to review the scheme but the resulting changes did not resolve the issue for the complainant.

Outcome: Following a request from the Ombudsman, the department reviewed the complainant's request and granted him an exemption from the 125km limit.

The Ombudsman said it was also "concerned" about the length of time it had taken the department to address the man's concerns and awarded him €1,000 in recognition of the time and trouble it had taken to resolve his complaint.