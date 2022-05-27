Farm Biodiversity Report: Focus on Hedgerows

Farmland hedgerows are important and widespread throughout Ireland and can provide rich habitats for wildlife including plants, birds, mammals, and invertebrates. Features such as field margins, earth banks, walls, and drains can enhance their biodiversity value.

Hedgerows also benefit farming, they act as property boundaries, provide shelter for livestock, help protect against soil erosion and can offer protection against the spread of livestock disease. In addition, hedgerows provide habitat for beneficial insects, including spiders, ladybirds, lacewings, and hoverflies.

Our network of hedgerows can link and connect habitats, such as woodland, making them very valuable wildlife corridors. Many species like to follow these linear features as they provide food and shelter. Butterflies, moths, bees, and bats are known to use hedgerows to navigate around the landscape.

Keep existing hedgerows

If you have an existing mature hedge the most important advice is to keep it! A well-managed hedge will provide a permanent field boundary unlike fences which have to be replaced periodically. Hedges need to be managed, otherwise they will become a row of trees, less stock-proof and provide less shelter for wildlife. Try to manage one third on a 3-year rotation, this will allow Hawthorn and Blackthorn to flower. Aim for your hedgerow to be as high as possible, at least 2.5m above ground level.

Planting a new hedgerow

Choose a selection of native species which suit your location. An ideal native hedge has 75% Hawthorn and 25% of at least four other native species in a 30m length. It is best to plant between October to March, but not when the ground is frozen.

Hedgerow species

A good hedge for wildlife has a variety of native species including mature trees, a thick base and supports a range of grasses and wildflowers. Native species to include are:

Hawthorn is one of our most common and widespread hedging plants. It flowers after the leaves are present. The red fruits are called “Haws”. Hawthorn is sometimes known as “Whitethorn” or the “May Bush”.

Hawthorn in flower. Ruth Wilson

Blackthorn is a common and widespread hedging plant species. The flowers appear before the leaves, giving it a distinctive appearance. The fruits are dark in colour and are called “Sloes”.

Crab Apple can be found in many of our old native hedgerows. It flowers in spring and produces crab apples, that provide food for birds and mammals in autumn.

Hawthorn with haws in the winter. Picture: Ruth Wilson

Hazel is a common and widespread species. The tree has male and female flowers which flower in early Spring and produce Hazelnuts in the Autumn.

Holly flowers from May to July and these are followed in late autumn by the familiar bright scarlet berries. Its evergreen, glossy leaves are stiff and leathery with spiny margins. These leaves, together with those of Ivy are the larval foodplant of the Holly Blue Butterfly.

Rowan is also known as ‘Mountain Ash’ as it has similar leaves to the ash tree. It is a very attractive tree, with white flower clusters in spring for pollinators, and red berries in autumn are a favourite for thrushes.

The hedgerow base and field margin When native wildflowers and grasses are allowed to grow, the base of a hedgerow and the field margin can provide important shelter and food for wildlife, giving structural diversity not found in the surrounding pasture and arable fields.

Wild grasses, Cow parsley, Hogweed and Wild angelica can grow in abundance, also Bush vetch, Dandelions, Wild primrose and Willowherb.

The base of the hedgerow, with its leaf litter and dead branches and twigs contains invertebrates, and the birds and mammals that feed on them, such as wrens and hedgehogs